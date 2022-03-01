ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

How to watch No. 5 Auburn basketball vs. Mississippi State on TV, live stream

By Francisco Guzman, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CrhId_0eSpzH2A00

The Auburn Tigers men's basketball team is scheduled to travel to Mississippi State to play the Bulldogs in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, March 2.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Auburn, ranked No. 5 in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 25-4 overall and 13-3 in the SEC. Most recently, the Tigers lost to Tennessee 67-62 on Saturday.

Mississippi State enters the game 17-12 overall and 8-8 in the SEC. On Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 74-69.

How to watch Auburn basketball vs. Mississippi State on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT Wednesday, March 2

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio broadcast: Mississippi State radio | Auburn radio

Read more Auburn, Mississippi State basketball news:

Bruce Pearl is the head coach for Auburn basketball. Ben Howland is the Mississippi State basketball head coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Cleveland State vs. Wright State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Regular Season Records: Wright State 19-13; Cleveland State 20-9 The Cleveland State Vikings and the Wright State Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the third round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Vikings will be hoping to build upon the 71-67 win they picked up against Wright State when they previously played in January.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Auburn, AL
Basketball
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Alabama Basketball
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey reports

It was a rough 2021 NFL season for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey (seen above in a 2019 game) injured his ankle in a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, ultimately putting an end to his season. McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Howland
Person
Bruce Pearl
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy