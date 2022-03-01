Ole Miss basketball vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats: Live score updates

Ole Miss basketball will have a chance Tuesday night to score an achievement is hasn't pulled off in nearly a century.

The Rebels (13-16, 4-12 SEC) visit No. 6 Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Ole Miss has lost six of its last seven games and is guaranteed a losing regular season record following Saturday's 76-66 loss to Texas A&M.

Ole Miss won its last matchup against Kentucky, beating the Wildcats 70-62 last season in Oxford. That outcome is a rarity in the rivalry, which Kentucky owns 108 wins to 14. The Rebels haven't won back-to-back games against Kentucky since 1927-28 and haven't won a game at Rupp Arena since 1998. That win is both Ole Miss' only ever win at Rupp Arena and the last time Ole Miss defeated a top-10 opponent on the road.

Tuesday will be Ole Miss' final true road game of the season. The Rebels have one more home game (versus Vanderbilt on Saturday) before the SEC Tournament begins next week. With a loss against Kentucky, Ole Miss will guarantee itself a bottom-four spot in the SEC Tournament, meaning the Rebels will begin tournament play on Wednesday, March 9.

Ole Miss basketball vs. Kentucky begins at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN and available to stream online through WatchESPN.

