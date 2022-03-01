ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss basketball vs. No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats: Live score updates

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiVWN_0eSpzFGi00

Ole Miss basketball will have a chance Tuesday night to score an achievement is hasn't pulled off in nearly a century.

The Rebels (13-16, 4-12 SEC) visit No. 6 Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Ole Miss has lost six of its last seven games and is guaranteed a losing regular season record following Saturday's 76-66 loss to Texas A&M.

Ole Miss won its last matchup against Kentucky, beating the Wildcats 70-62 last season in Oxford. That outcome is a rarity in the rivalry, which Kentucky owns 108 wins to 14. The Rebels haven't won back-to-back games against Kentucky since 1927-28 and haven't won a game at Rupp Arena since 1998. That win is both Ole Miss' only ever win at Rupp Arena and the last time Ole Miss defeated a top-10 opponent on the road.

Tuesday will be Ole Miss' final true road game of the season. The Rebels have one more home game (versus Vanderbilt on Saturday) before the SEC Tournament begins next week. With a loss against Kentucky, Ole Miss will guarantee itself a bottom-four spot in the SEC Tournament, meaning the Rebels will begin tournament play on Wednesday, March 9.

BRACKET WATCH:SEC basketball Tournament 2022 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today

COMPLIANCE WATCH:Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss tenure much more compliant than his time at Tennessee, records show

Follow below for live updates of Ole Miss basketball vs. Kentucky.

Ole Miss basketball vs. Kentucky: Live score updates

What time, TV channel is Ole Miss basketball playing on?

Ole Miss basketball vs. Kentucky begins at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN and available to stream online through WatchESPN.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

WASHINGTON/LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn't 'tenable'

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland's proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland's proposal was "tenable," just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force's Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Basketball
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Lexington, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Hill

Senate passes postal reform bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden 's desk. Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy