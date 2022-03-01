ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple halts product sales in Russia

By Chris Mills Rodrigo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jc9Tv_0eSpz2sW00

( The Hill ) – Apple is halting the sales of all products in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a company spokesperson told The Hill Tuesday.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” they said in a statement.

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion,” the spokesperson added.

In addition to suspending product sales, Apple has stopped exports into its sales channel in Russia.

Cellphone companies waive fees, offer free calls to Ukraine

Access to Apple Pay and other services has been limited inside of the country.

The company has disabled traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens,” per the company spokesperson.

The Apple App Store has also blocked downloads of Russian state media sources RT News and Sputnik outside of Russia.

Several private companies have similarly restricted access to services in Russia since the conflict began in earnest last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Maps#Apple Pay#Russian#Ukraine Access#Ukrainian#The Apple App Store#Rt News#Klrt
FOX 16 News

VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

Harris is traveling to Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 when white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The nation’s first female vice president — as well as the first African American and Indian American in the role— will speak at the site often referred to as hallowed ground in the fight for voting right for minority citizens.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
AFP

US halts Russian oil, Moscow pledges new Ukraine corridors

The United States has banned imports of Russian oil, firing one of its biggest economic weapons against Moscow over the war in Ukraine where new humanitarian corridors were set to open Wednesday for civilians trying to escape besieged cities. Russia said the routes would open in five cities that its forces have been shelling, but Kyiv has repeatedly warned Moscow is not genuinely looking to allow civilians to flee and on Tuesday accused Moscow of bombing one corridor. "Such actions are nothing other than a genocide," the Ukrainian defence ministry wrote on Facebook. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the US oil embargo on Russia would cut "the main artery" of Moscow's economy, and vowed Ukraine would "never be a victory" for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy