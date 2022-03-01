ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky praises heroes helping save people and animals in flood-stricken northern NSW

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Elsa Pataky has praised the heroes helping save people in flood-stricken northern NSW.

The wife of Chris Hemsworth, 45, shared a series of photos to Instagram of the flood crisis and thanked people saving those stranded by the floodwaters.

'Northern Rivers and beyond had been hit by the worst floods in history. People have spent hours waiting on rooftops to be rescue,' Elsa wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxIy9_0eSpz1zn00
'You are real heroes': Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has praised heroes helping save people and animals in flood-stricken northern NSW

'Thanks to all those who are able to help save people and animals stranded by the floodwaters, you are the real hero's.'

She continued: 'So amazing to watch how everyone pulls together in a disaster and helps the community. Our hearts go out to those affected by the floods. Stay safe.'

About 340,000 residents in northern NSW are under evacuation orders or warnings as unprecedented flooding leaves hundreds unaccounted for in the regional town of Lismore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pr7Te_0eSpz1zn00
Crisis: About 340,000 residents in northern NSW are under evacuation orders or warnings as unprecedented flooding leaves hundreds unaccounted for in the regional town of Lismore

The flood crisis has engulfed the northeastern part of the state, with major flood warnings in place for the Tweed, Richmond, Wilsons, Brunswick, Bellinger and Clarence rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned NSW is in for more thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds on Tuesday evening as extreme weather moves south.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said 340,000 people in the northern rivers and north coast areas of the state are on high alert under evacuation orders or warnings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyYoG_0eSpz1zn00
'So amazing to watch how everyone pulls together in a disaster and helps the community. Our hearts go out to those affected by the floods. Stay safe,' Elsa wrote 

There are 26 evacuation orders in place covering around 40,000 people, with those in west Ballina the latest to be ordered to flee their homes.

There are five evacuation warnings in place covering about 300,000 people.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet described the floods as a one-in-1000-year natural disaster, adding he expects waters to peak at about 16metres in Lismore. The previous record was just a tick of 12 metres in 1954.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCBrV_0eSpz1zn00
Pictured is a home nearly completely submerged in Woodburn, near Ballina in NSW's north. There are 26 evacuation orders in place covering about 40,000 residents, with those in west Ballina the latest to be ordered to flee their homes

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liam and Luke Hemsworth, Pat Rafter and Shannon Bennett are among the stars doing their bit to help locals affected by the devastating floods in northern NSW

Some of Australia's biggest stars are doing their bit to help locals affected by the devastating floods in northern New South Wales. Photos posted to the This is Byron Instagram page, as well as Ben Gordon's Instagram page on Saturday, saw Liam and Luke Hemsworth, Pat Rafter and Shannon Bennett, assisting with the clean-up of a damaged home in Lismore.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Hemsworth shares heartbreak after flooding situation in Australia

Chris Hemsworth has written about his heartbreak after parts of his home country, Australia, were hit with devastating floods. The Thor: The Dark World star shared photos from Queensland and New South Wales where houses were submerged, and the waters were getting so high to nearly rise over some bridges, while some people used jet-skis to help those in need. The area has been hit with torrential rains since last Tuesday with rivers bursting their banks due to the deluge. Sadly, eight people are confirmed to have lost their lives.
WORLD
CinemaBlend

Extraction 2’s Chris Hemsworth Celebrated After Finishing A ‘Big Week’ Of Shooting (And His Plans Involved A Lot Of Meat)

Chris Hemsworth is a hard-working man, and he’s certainly proving that through his time on the set of Netflix’s Extraction 2. His behind-the-scenes updates indicate that the highly anticipated sequel has been a massive endeavor. Though the team has work to do, it would seem that they’re also taking the appropriate amount of time to relax and bond. In his most recent social media post, Hemsworth showed the group celebrating after a “big week” of filming. And their plans involved a sizable amount of meat, too.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky 'was stuck inside for days' with 'no phone reception' after the entrance to the couple's $30million home in Byron Bay was 'completely flooded'

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has been impacted by the devastating floods of northern New South Wales, a new report has claimed. According to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential on Saturday, the Spanish actress, 45, and the couple's children were isolated at their $30million Byron Bay home after the entrance was 'completely flooded'.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Elsa Pataky
digitalspy.com

Thor star Chris Hemsworth's role in Mad Max: Furiosa confirmed

Mad Max: Furiosa is set to feature Thor star Chris Hemsworth as the Big Bad of the wasteland. We've known about the Marvel star's involvement in the film since October 2020, but the nature of his role has largely been kept under lock and key. However, more details about Hemsworth's...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Heavy Rain#Northern Rivers#The Bureau Of Meteorology#Nsw Emergency Services
Daily Mail

Elizabeth Hurley's kind message to her ex-fiancé Shane Warne's youngest daughter Summer after the cricket legend's sudden death aged 52: 'Your daddy worshipped you'

Elizabeth Hurley has sent her heartfelt condolences to Shane Warne's youngest daughter, Summer, as the cricket legend's family continues to mourn his death. Summer, 20, on Tuesday shared a gallery of photos to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved father, who died in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday from 'natural causes'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jackson Warne's vow to his sister Summer who is struggling to cope with their father Shane's death - as the family share a special toast with the cricketer's gin

Jackson Warne has vowed to always be there for his younger sister Summer following the tragic death of their father Shane. The legendary cricketer died aged 52 on Friday evening after suffering a massive heart attack at the Samujana Villas resort on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui. Summer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Scott Morrison declares flooding a national emergency as he jets to Lismore to meet locals devastated by floods - but will they shake his hand after furious bushfire victims refused?

Scott Morrison will head to flood-devastated regions in northern NSW and declare the disaster a national emergency. The Prime Minister will also announce that the number of ADF troops on the ground is set to double by the end of the week. After finishing a week in Covid-19 isolation, Mr...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Russell Crowe devastated as he mourns shock death of 'loyal friend'

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his good friend, Shane Warne. The Australian actor took to Twitter in memory of the cricketer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 52. Shortly after the news broke, Russell wrote: "S.K. Warne. Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Read flood victim's blistering open letter to Scott Morrison as PM jets in to see the devastation: 'Take in the stench, destruction, filth and heartbreak'

A Lismore woman has penned a powerful open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he jets into the flood zone, urging him to 'take in the stench, destruction, damage, filth and heartbreak'. Mr Morrison announced the floods crisis along Australia's east coast was a national emergency on Wednesday morning...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Madeleine West announces she is running for NSW State Parliament as she vows to be a 'strong voice' for Northern Rivers residents amid the devastating floods in the region

She is one of Australia's most recognisable TV actresses, starring in popular shows such as Neighbours, Underbelly and The Wrong Girl. And Madeleine West announced on Wednesday she is embarking on a new career by running for State Parliament at the 2023 NSW elections. The Byron Bay-based philanthropist, 41, who...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Thor to the rescue: Chris Hemsworth funds private helicopter flights to drop essentials to flood-ravaged Aussies including four babies who hadn't eaten in 12 hours

He's best known for playing superhero Thor on the big screen. But Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth became a real life hero this week - funding private helicopter trips to flood-ravaged regions in Australia. The Byron Bay local, who is currently shooting Extraction 2 in Prague, joined forces with VMIN Air...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

David Beckham shares sweet snaps of wife Victoria, daughter Harper and mother Sandra as he pays tribute to 'inspiring and hard working' females in his life on International Women's Day

David Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to the females closest to him on International Women's Day. The former footballer, 46, shared pictures of his mother Sandra, 73, his wife Victoria, 47, and their daughter Harper, 10. President & co-owner of Inter Miami CF David praised the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

309K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy