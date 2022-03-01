Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky praises heroes helping save people and animals in flood-stricken northern NSW

Elsa Pataky has praised the heroes helping save people in flood-stricken northern NSW.

The wife of Chris Hemsworth, 45, shared a series of photos to Instagram of the flood crisis and thanked people saving those stranded by the floodwaters.

'Northern Rivers and beyond had been hit by the worst floods in history. People have spent hours waiting on rooftops to be rescue,' Elsa wrote.

'Thanks to all those who are able to help save people and animals stranded by the floodwaters, you are the real hero's.'

She continued: 'So amazing to watch how everyone pulls together in a disaster and helps the community. Our hearts go out to those affected by the floods. Stay safe.'

About 340,000 residents in northern NSW are under evacuation orders or warnings as unprecedented flooding leaves hundreds unaccounted for in the regional town of Lismore.

The flood crisis has engulfed the northeastern part of the state, with major flood warnings in place for the Tweed, Richmond, Wilsons, Brunswick, Bellinger and Clarence rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned NSW is in for more thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds on Tuesday evening as extreme weather moves south.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said 340,000 people in the northern rivers and north coast areas of the state are on high alert under evacuation orders or warnings.

There are 26 evacuation orders in place covering around 40,000 people, with those in west Ballina the latest to be ordered to flee their homes.

There are five evacuation warnings in place covering about 300,000 people.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet described the floods as a one-in-1000-year natural disaster, adding he expects waters to peak at about 16metres in Lismore. The previous record was just a tick of 12 metres in 1954.