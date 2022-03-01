ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94...

Sasquatch 107.7

Crash injures Albert Lea Teenager & Glenville Woman

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea teenager and a woman from Glenville were injured in a collision Saturday night on the south edge of Albert Lea. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Anthony Calvario was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy who was exiting southbound I-35 and entering southbound Highway 65 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling south on Highway 65. The road conditions were described as wet when the crash occurred just before 9 PM.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Is Your Vehicle One of the Most Stolen Here in Minnesota?

A new survey has just come up with the model cars and trucks most likely to be stolen here in Minnesota. Did your car make the list?. Certain crimes, like carjackings and auto thefts, have been increasing not only here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes but across the country. And now a new list has run down just which cars are most likely to be stolen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

One Person Killed and Three Wounded in Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis police responded early Sunday to a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded. Minneapolis police say a woman wounded in the shooting suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two males are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. The man killed during the incident was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast Rochester Home a Total Loss After Catching Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a Sunday night fire. The Rochester Fire Department said crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 900 block of 16 ½ street southeast around 9:45 p.m. The homeowner was outside and told crews on the scene that all of the people and one dog had escaped, but one cat had not exited.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Found Shot to Death in St. Paul Backyard

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - St. Paul police are investigating the city's 10th murder this year. A news release says St. Paul police officers found an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home after they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 AM on Friday. The report says the officers reported the man had an apparent gunshot wound and was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene after St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Central Iowa Community Confirms Multiple Deaths from Today’s Storms

A late-winter severe weather outbreak has struck the state of Iowa. Several rounds of strong thunderstorms have hit across Iowa today with multiple reports of confirmed tornadoes. Unfortunately, in the Winterset area of Madison County, authorities now confirm at least six people have been killed, including four adults and two children under age 5. The fatalities did not all occur in the same location. The announcement came in a 9 p.m. press conference carried live by KCCI-TV in Des Moines. The lives were lost during a tornado that struck Winterset at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Highest Paying Jobs
Sasquatch 107.7

Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

How Are ER Wait Times in Minnesota Compared to Other States?

Being that Rochester is well known for being home to the best hospital in the country, how do wait times in the emergency room here compare to other states?. That was the question the number-crunchers over at IT service automation company SysAid wanted to answer. They studied the latest data released from 2020 to 2021 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to see how states stack up when it comes to hospital waiting times.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
