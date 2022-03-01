ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge defends move to toss Palin's libel case against NYT

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4BJo_0eSpyfur00
Palin NY Times FILE — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin reacts as she leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The judge presiding over Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times said he was unfamiliar with push notifications and didn't realize news of his decision to toss out the lawsuit would reach jurors deliberating simultaneously. Despite that, he wrote that it didn't really matter.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said in a written decision released Tuesday that he was “frank to confess” that he was unfamiliar with the term “push notifications” and did not “fully appreciate the potential for jurors to be involuntarily informed” about his plans.

The libel lawsuit by Palin, a one-time Republican vice-presidential candidate, centered on the newspaper's 2017 editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting, which Palin asserted damaged her reputation and career.

Rakoff said in mid-February that he would dismiss the lawsuit because Palin had failed to show The Times acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures. That decision came while the jury was still deliberating; jurors themselves rejected Palin's lawsuit the next day.

The Times acknowledged their editorial was inaccurate, but said it quickly corrected the errors they called an “honest mistake” never meant to harm Palin.

Rakoff said he thought it was fair to all parties not to wait for the jury's verdict because he had already decided as a matter of law that the former Alaskan governor hadn’t proven her case. The jury could have been dismissed at that point, but Rakoff let them reach a verdict in the event an appeals court eventually concluded he was wrong and returned the case to the lower court for a jury trial, as it had already done once before.

“While this approach was a bit unusual, neither side objected to it in the slightest,” Rakoff wrote.

The judge said he never seriously considered keeping his plans to reject the case quiet before a jury verdict because the wait would have been “grossly unfair to both sides.” Rakoff also noted that a few jurors later told one of his aides that learning of Rakoff's decision didn't affect their deliberations.

Rakoff recalled that a lawyer for the newspaper raised the possibility of “push notifications” and asked that he remind jurors of their pledge not to view or hear news reports, which he did.

But he said lawyers on both sides “sought no further relief," such as asking jurors to turn off automatic alerts on their phones, and lawyers for Palin didn't seek “any such step or indeed any instruction to the jury whatsoever.”

The judge also gave a nod to critics, saying “some outsiders” had quickly assumed jurors were influenced by his ruling but he knew of no reason "why the highly conscientious citizens who served as jurors in this case would be so firm that they were unaffected by this information unless it were true.”

“The Court is thus left with the definite conviction that the information did not remotely affect the ultimate verdict,” he added.

Messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys on both sides.

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokesperson for the Times, said the newspaper remains “confident that the judge and jury decided the case fairly and correctly."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Record gas costs pose fresh political challenge for Biden

Rising gas prices pose a fresh election year challenge for President Joe Biden. He's balancing concerns about costs at the pump in the U.S. against calls from both parties to step up penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine. In announcing a ban on U.S. imports...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOKV

1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year's riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing...
WASHINGTON, DC
WOKV

Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wasn't there...
WASHINGTON, DC
WOKV

Cyber firm: At least 6 US state governments hacked by China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the United States in the last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a private cybersecurity firm. The report from Mandiant does not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WOKV

Ex-Tennessee rep pleads guilty to fraud in consulting scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A former Tennessee Republican lawmaker pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge over allegations she helped carry out a political consulting kickback scheme with a disgraced former state House speaker and his one-time chief of staff, even concocting a phony identity for the company's leader.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOKV

AP sources: Venezuela frees at least one jailed American

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — The Venezuelan government freed at least one jailed American on Tuesday night as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration, which is looking to undercut support for Russia in Latin America. A nongovernmental group that tracks arbitrary detentions and another person...
POLITICS
WOKV

Trial begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Jurors are being selected Tuesday for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, extraordinary allegations of violence planned against an elected official that led the presiding judge to advise: "This isn't your average criminal case."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOKV

Texas county official to resign after problems with primary

HOUSTON — (AP) — The election administrator in Texas’ most populous county submitted her resignation Tuesday following problems with last week’s primary, including about 10,000 mail ballots that weren’t counted the day of the election, issues with voting machines and a lack of poll workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
WOKV

South Koreans vote for president in tight, bitter election

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. Pre-election surveys showed liberal Lee Jae-myung, a former governor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOKV

EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Biden administration issued guidance to states on Tuesday that it said will ensure the country's largest-ever investment in water infrastructure doesn’t bypass disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards like pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency's guidance memo applies to...
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy