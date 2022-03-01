ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Senate censures Rogers for threats, calls to violence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState senators decided Tuesday to do something they’ve never done before: censure one of their own. By a 24-3 margin, lawmakers voted to censure Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) for "conduct unbecoming of a senator.” That included "publicly issuing and promoting social media and video messaging encouraging violence against and punishment of...

