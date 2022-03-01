ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach let the good times roll on Tuesday

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7wU1_0eSpxkMh00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Orange Beach celebrated Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday this week. Thousands of revelers packing the beach highway hoping to catch beads, Moonpies and other throws. WKRG News 5 spoke with people enjoying the parades.

“To us it’s just an absolute blast. We look forward to this every year,” said a reveler.

Last year the parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year visitors are making sure they don’t miss out.

Thousands enjoy Gulf Shores Mardi Gras

“Enjoying the people, enjoying the friends and enjoying the day off,” said Eric Baker.

Nearly 60 floats participated in this year’s parade. Each float had a unique theme and the energy could be felt across the mile-long route.

“I like all the people. They’re so happy. They throw lots of big stuff and I like the stuffed animals,” said Ava Northcutt.

Sunny skies helped draw large crowds to Baldwin County Tuesday. What’s not to love about Mardi Gras with white, sandy beaches just footsteps away?

“We just enjoy the friendship and the fun and festivities. It’s a blast,” said Bob Wheat.

The parade kicked off at 2 p.m. and lasted about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Destin Mac & Cheese fest scoops up $65,000 in donations

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Nearly 1,500 people at the Destin Commons Sunday had one thing in common, a craving for macaroni & cheese. The Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast (B&GC) said the fourth annual Mac & Cheese Fest broke the donation and attendance record. Shervin Rassa, Chief Executive Officer with B&GC of […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

TikTok group saves local wolf-dogs from wildfire threat

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — The threat of the Chipola Complex wildfires led volunteers to travel back to the Panhandle and help a local veteran move her wolf-dogs to a safer place. Back in January, News 13 told the story about a TikTok-famous group, called Pack 22 Alpha, helping an Altha veteran, Dawn, renovate her wolf-dog […]
ALTHA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Orange Beach, AL
Government
Orange Beach, AL
Sports
WKRG News 5

Bay County Wildfire Tuesday updates

3:00 PM UPDATE: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about wildfires 2:15 p.m. Update: Bay County officials said the Bertha Swamp Road fire has grown in intensity. Crews are working to expand containment lines to protect homes. The mandatory evacuation is still in effect for the Bear Creek community. The Adkins Avenue and Star Avenue fires have […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Dog attacks concerning for Olde Towne Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents in Olde Towne Daphne are pushing for enforcement and more accountability after a dog was attacked and mauled to death by a dog off leash on Main Street. Dogs are supposed to be on a leash in the city, but that’s not always what happens, according to neighbors. “My wife […]
DAPHNE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches#Friendship#Gulf Shores Mardi Gras#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Remarkable Woman: Setting her sights on creating a better New Orleans

"It's personal. My grandfather was in the invasion of D Day. He was in one of the invasions on the beaches in Normandy," Dr. Metzinger recalled. "He was one of the few to survive and come back. He went blind and when he went blind he lost his will to live." After seeing that, she felt compelled to help, saying, "I never want any veteran to have that happen."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Making pasta and winning Golden Apple Awards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When we dropped in on Hankins Middle School teacher James Dumas, he was elbow deep in a mixture of flour and eggs and olive oil making pasta. “We’ve got to put our eggs in our flour. How many cups of flour did we use? Two. How many eggs? three,” he said. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Job fair to be held at Daphne Civic Center

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Career and Job Fair will be held at the Daphne Civic Center for Baldwin County residents.  The Baldwin County Career and Job Fair will give residents the opportunity to network with employers in the area. Workers from the City of Daphne will also attend the job fair. Representatives include: […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile City Council opts not to vote on Urban Camping Ordinance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeless advocacy group members expressed to the City Council how they feel about the proposed ordinance Tuesday, March 8. The ordinance they are referring to is the Urban Camping Ordinance. This ordinance was introduced by the Mobile City Council in January in an effort to make it illegal for the homeless […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Popular downtown Mobile bar burglarized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a popular downtown Mobile bar was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Mobile Police responded to Post Bar and Grill on Dauphin Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mobile Police say the reference to the response was due to the bar’s burglar alarm. When Mobile Police officers arrived they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

$4.89 gas in Pensacola: AAA has 10 tips to curb cost

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pain at the pump continued Tuesday in Pensacola, with $4.89 the highest per gallon price reported in the city, according to Gas Buddy. The lowest price listed in Pensacola was $3.87. The average was $4.11. While prices have risen in Escambia County, the county’s average of $4.071 is lower than the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

$4.69 gas in Mobile: AAA has 10 tips to curb cost

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas prices in Alabama on Tuesday rose to an average of $3.981 per gallon, according to AAA, higher than Monday’s record of $3.939 per gallon. Mobile County’s average gas prices were lower than the rest of Alabama, at $3.957 per gallon. Still, those prices are far ahead of Alabama’s low gas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Birmingham woman believed to be in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. Anyone with information about Davis can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

USA Health changing visitation policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health University Hospital announced that the hospital’s visitation policy will change starting Tuesday, March 8.  USA Health will allow two visitors in patient rooms, outpatient areas and in the emergency department,  according to a Facebook post from USA Health University Hospital.  Children under the age of 18 are not allowed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy