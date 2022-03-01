Ford, GM suspend business in Russia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford Motor Company suspends all company operations in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The automaker notified its partners in Russia of its plans Tuesday. Ford said the decision is effective immediately, until further notice.

According to Ford, it had already limited its operations in Russia in recent years. It had only been involved in the manufacture of commercial vans in the country.

“While we don’t have significant operations in Ukraine, we do have a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world and we will continue to support them through this time,” Ford said in a statement.

The company is also making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid. The fund is helping Ukrainian citizens and families who are displaced during the crisis.

“General Motors is also changing its operations regarding Russia. The company said it suspended vehicle exports to Russia until further notice.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this time. The loss of life is a tragedy and our overriding concern is for the safety of people in the region,” GM said in a statement.

General Motors said it no longer owns or operates any manufacturing facilities in Russia.

