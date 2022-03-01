ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home and Away boss calls out Aussie stars in Hollywood who 'don't like talking about' their early days on the soap - despite it offering 'great training' for actors

By Caleb Taylor
 7 days ago

Channel Seven's Director of Content Scheduling, Brook Hall, has spoken about the legacy of Home and Away, as its longtime rival Neighbours faces the axe.

Mr Hall told TV Tonight the beachside soap opera remains one of Seven's 'most important' shows, and is also the network's most expensive production.

'I'm very proud of Home and Away, and it's arguably our most important show, and our biggest cash outlay. We don't have to do it. We believe in it,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8mdd_0eSpxMNN00
Proud: Channel Seven's Director of Content Scheduling, Brook Hall, has spoken about the legacy of Home and Away, as its longtime rival Neighbours faces the axe. Pictured: a recent scene from the soap opera

Mr Hall went on to say the show is often unfairly criticised, despite the fact it has produced many great Australian actors who went on to make it big in Hollywood.

'Our most successful acting exports over the last 20 years have come from the show that people don't want to count as premium drama,' he said.

'It's a great thing on actors' résumés for LA because it has such good training,' Hall noted, before adding pointedly: 'Even though some of the actors don't like talking about it when they get over there.'

While many actors are proud of their roots on Home and Away, some have tried to distance themselves from the soap after moving on to greater things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tosAA_0eSpxMNN00
'I'm very proud of Home and Away': Mr Hall told TV Tonight the beachside soap opera remains one of Seven's 'most important' shows, and is also the network's most expensive production
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42THRy_0eSpxMNN00
Embarrassed: While many actors are proud of their roots on Home and Away, some former stars, including Melissa George (right, with the late Dieter Brummer), have tried to distance themselves from the soap after moving on to greater things

Melissa George, who began her career playing Angel Parrish on Home and Away before finding success in Hollywood, infamously once said she didn't want interviewers to ask her any questions about her soap opera days.

She made the comments after Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies dared to mention her Home and Away character during an appearance on The Morning Show.

'I don’t need credibility from my country anymore, I just need them all to be quiet. If they have nothing intelligent to say, please don’t speak to me anymore,' Melissa said.

'I’d rather be having a croissant in Paris or walking my French bulldog in New York City,' she added.

It comes after the cast of Neighbours left a crisis meeting in Melbourne last month, following reports the long-running soap is set to be axed after 37 years on air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fi40A_0eSpxMNN00
Cancelled: It comes after the cast of Neighbours left a crisis meeting in Melbourne last month, following reports the long-running soap is set to be axed after 37 years on air 

Some of the stars, who could soon be facing unemployment, were seen crying as they emerged from Fremantle's Nunawading Studios.

The show's future hangs in the balance after UK broadcaster Channel 5 confirmed its decision not to renew their contract to air the Aussie soap.

A petition to save the show has reached 50,000 signatures but it is unlikely the show will be saved with Ten unwilling to fit the bill for the show.

The future of Home and Away looks rosy y comparison, with each episode drawing about a million viewers in Australia when catch-up numbers are taken into account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aLSU_0eSpxMNN00
Not goodbye just yet: The Neighbours production team is still on set and will be filming new episodes until June of this year. Pictured: characters from a 2019 Neighbours storyline

