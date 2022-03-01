Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

CAMERON — A slow start could have been the demise for the Cameron boys basketball team. Instead the Comets stormed back, scored the final four points of the game and held off Grantsburg for a Division 4 regional title on Saturday night. Cameron trailed by as much as 17 in the first half but a run of 15 points in a row that spanned the first and second halves had the Comets right back in it.

CAMERON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO