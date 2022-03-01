ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Japanese Oscar Nominee 'Drive My Car' on Streaming? What to Know

By Meara Isenberg
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch has arrived, which means the 94th Academy Awards are on the horizon. If you still need to get up to speed on this year's nominees -- and get your predictions in order -- this list has you covered. A huge portion of this year's Oscar-nominated films are already...

Deadline

Former IFC Films Boss Jonathan Sehring On Steering ‘Drive My Car’ From Cannes To The Oscars & His New Venture, Sideshow

Click here to read the full article. As Drive My Car sped from a best screenplay win and stellar reviews at Cannes to four Oscar nominations (Best Picture, International Feature, Director, Adapted Screenplay), distributor credits for the three-hour Japanese drama went to Sideshow/Janus Films – the former a little known new venture from Jonathan Sehring. The longtime head of IFC Films said he launched Sideshow with “a group of friends.” Drive is its first project. Other are coming but “nothing we are ready to talk about yet.” The friends include Jonathan Turell and Peter Becker, partners in Janus Films. Turell is...
MOVIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

What can the Oscars do to diversify its nominees and winners?

The 94th annual Academy Awards will happen next month, and in the 94 years it has run, only 20 Black actors have won an acting Oscar. It’s a shocking statistic, especially since Hattie McDaniel, the first Black actress to win an Oscar, did so all the way back in 1939.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Drive My Car Pushes the Limit of Language

In recent years, the subject of language has been prominent on American movie-award stages. In 2020, Lee Isaac Chung’s gorgeous family drama Minari was controversially nominated for best foreign-language film at the Golden Globes despite being in both English and Korean and dealing with the very American experiences of isolation and immigration. A year earlier, after winning in the same category for Parasite, the South Korean director Bong Joon Ho had memorably urged viewers to “overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles.” Both Minari and Parasite were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and the latter became the first non-English-language film to win the top prize.
MOVIES
Thrillist

What Clips Should the Oscars Use for This Year's Acting Nominees?

You've heard the phrase before: “Oscar moment.” Whether it’s a flashy monologue or a powerful line reading, a single excerpt from an actor’s performance can project that person’s awards fate. Perhaps that's why for decades the Academy Awards have made a tradition of showing clips for the nominated performances, giving each a moment to shine before handing a trophy to the winner.
MOVIES
CNET

Disney Plus Reportedly Considers Cheaper Tier With Ads

Disney is considering launching a cheaper version of Disney Plus that would be supported by ads, according to a report. The new tier could increase subscriber growth on Disney's streaming service, The Information reported Thursday citing an unnamed source. Unlike streaming services like Netflix, which has three different paid tiers,...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Why ‘Drive My Car’s Director Hitched A Ride In The Trunk For Key Scenes Of Japan’s History-Making Movie – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. At Contenders Film: The Nominees, Deadline presented a panel with the director and star of perhaps the most historic nominated film at this year’s Oscars, Drive My Car, which represents Japan’s first-ever Best Picture nomination. It’s an astounding feat for a three-hour Japanese-language film, about a stage director’s personal crisis interweaved with his trip to Hiroshima to direct a production of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. Hidetoshi Nishijima stars in that role under the direction of Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who also nabbed nominations for Best Director, Adapted Screenplay and International Feature, making it one of the darlings...
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix Has Suspended All of Its Services in Russia

This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world. In response to its invasion of Ukraine, Netflix has become the latest company to suspend all services in Russia. "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Apple TV Plus to Add Major League Baseball Games on Friday Nights

Apple TV Plus will add live baseball on Friday nights, Apple said Tuesday, the first live sports on the company's streaming service that so far has focused on original series and movies. The news came at Apple's event expected to reveal upgrades to its iPhone SE, iPads and Mac computers.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Google and Twitter Reveal Return to Office Policies

Google will require most employees to come into the office three days a week as of April 4. Google employees who aren't ready to return to the office on April 4 can apply for a remote work extension, or apply to switch locations, fully remote work or "work from anywhere" weeks.
BUSINESS
CNET

Is Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Streaming on HBO Max? What to Know

Your chance to see Robert Pattinson as a big bat is here (this one isn't a vampire). The Batman, starring Pattinson under the mask, is out in theaters now. Director Matt Reeves' take has drawn praise for his direction, and early box office projections are looking at a huge $100 million-plus opening weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Apple TV Plus Launching on Comcast Xfinity Platforms

Comcast and Apple said Monday that Apple TV Plus will be launching on Comcast's Xfinity platforms in the US. This includes Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV. The Apple TV Plus rollout will begin today, and will be available for all eligible devices in the coming days, according to the two companies.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Instagram's Boomerang and Hyperlapse Removed From Google and Apple App Stores

Instagram has confirmed that both the Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps have been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. "We've removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app," a Meta representative said in a statement to CNET. "Boomerang is still supported in-app in Stories, and Layout remains a standalone app in the Store. We'll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram."
CELL PHONES

