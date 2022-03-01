QB questions hang over so many NFL teams at scouting combine

Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders recently underwent foot surgery which resulted in the loss of two toes. The 54-year-old spent a total of three weeks in a Mississippi hospital before going under the knife for the procedure. The whole journey was detailed on...
We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise-altering blockbuster, but they might not be done. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on the NFL world by announcing the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from Seattle. According to NFL writer Evan Massey, the Seahawks could keep selling. The team...
While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Larry was wildly successful in the NBA, winning multiple NBA championships while solidifying himself as one of the all-time greats, and helping make the Boston Celtics one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA.
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE — (AP) — With two brush strokes over the span of about 10 hours, the Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to giant foundations of their Super Bowl history. Gone is quarterback Russell Wilson, traded to Denver in a blockbuster move. Gone is Bobby Wagner, the defensive stalwart and likely future Hall of Famer, released as part of a salary cap squeeze.
A look at Wednesday for bubble teams chasing NCAA Tournament bids:. Wake Forest meets Boston College in Wednesday’s second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in New York, and the Demon Deacons (23-8) are playing more to avoid damaging their NCAA resume than to bolster it. The fifth-seeded...
Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
Over the weekend, Alex Bowman edged out NASCAR champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was a thrilling race to say the least. Sunday’s win was the first of the year for Bowman. He managed to get to the finish line before Larson by 0.178 seconds. Following...
North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
With Aaron Rodgers returning to his starting quarterback mantle in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, Jordan Love’s days as a Packer are likely numbered. On Tuesday, former NFL scout Jim Nagy asked around to see what the going rate for Love would be. Here’s what he had to say:
Comments / 0