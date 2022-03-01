ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schumer condemns Putin’s ‘brutality and sheer evil’

By Olean Times Herald staff
Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for American unity on Tuesday in his first floor speech since Russia invaded Ukraine, and condemned the “brutality and sheer evil” of President Vladimir Putin’s bloody war on its democratic neighbor. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has joined a bipartisan...

