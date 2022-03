Click here to read the full article. Nathan’s digital afterlife is getting a lot more complicated, romantically, in the trailer for Upload Season 2 (premiering with all seven episodes Friday, March 11 on Prime Video). Now that his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has uploaded to Lakeview to be with him, Nathan’s heart appears to be more conflicted than ever. One minute he’s kissing the blonde, and the next, he’s thinking about how beautiful his customer service angel Nora looks, which she can hear thanks to some disturbing new tech. But Nora’s not just sitting around, watching Nathan and Ingrid make-out. (OK, she’s doing...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO