Panama City Beach, FL

Gas prices force businesses to increase prices

By Thomas Shults
 7 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — With gas prices on the rise , businesses are feeling the crunch. Landscapers like 850 Curb Appeal have been forced to raise prices for consumers by 10-15%, owner Chad Prescott said.

“I used to charge on average about 60-70 dollars you know for standard lawn maintenance and stuff,” Prescott said. “Now it’s running probably upwards of about $80.”

Gas has risen almost 10 cents nationally in the past week. In the last year, it has gone up almost 90 cents.

Prescott said he is spending $80 every three to four days for gas on his truck. His landscaping equipment costs around $100 in fuel each week, he said.

“I have to just kind of raise my prices and I don’t really want to do that because you know my customers are you know what keep me in business,” Prescott said. “But the way everything’s going on, it’s left me no choice.”

Prescott’s cost for gasoline has increased almost 60% in the past year, Prescott said. That’s forced him to raise his prices.

“I did have to adjust my prices and stuff,” Prescott said. “I’m still adjusting my prices because prices are still increasing. And you know you don’t really want to do that you know, because your loyal customers, you want to keep them around. You want to be loyal to them because they’ve been loyal to you.”

