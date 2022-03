“WilSon” are back on Days of Our Lives this week and Sonny’s new portrayer Zach Tinker wasted no time in teasing fans about the upcoming storyline. We know the show announced the boys’ return the same time as Leo’s, so it was clear from the start that their storyline would be intertwined. And how could it not be with Leo having been obsessed with Sonny since he first arrived in Salem?

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO