Chaffee County, CO

Chaffee BoCC To Begin Transition Back to In-person Meetings

By Jan Wondra
arkvalleyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) agreed to began its transition back to in-person meetings on Tuesday, voting unanimously to allow fully in-person meetings beginning in April and dropping the facemask mandate in county facilities. It has been working in primarily virtual mode since March 2020 due to the COVID-19...

arkvalleyvoice.com

