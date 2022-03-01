Chaffee BoCC To Begin Transition Back to In-person Meetings

Richard Jaskiel: We've patiently waited long enough, and I'm glad that Commissioner Paul Savas is readyLike many residents I've been frustrated about the COVID protocols for Clackamas County Commission meetings. Commissioner Paul Savas responded to my concerns with an upbeat message about future Board of County Commissioners meetings. Although the governor's mask mandate will end soon, there will be individuals who, for various good reasons, will still choose protective measures when in public venues. But for many of us, Savas is excited to return back to live, maskless, in-person meetings of the county commission. Savas explained that transparency is a major consideration in moving back to in-person gatherings. He also maintains that direct, "live" communications between commissioner and citizen at meetings is the optimum procedure for a truly effective back-and-forth exchange of ideas. Finally, we can begin the return to more normal public meetings. I, for one, look forward to expressing my views in person to county commissioners. We've patiently waited long enough, and I'm glad that Commissioner Savas is ready to hear from people in person. Richard Jaskiel is a resident of Oak Grove near Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO