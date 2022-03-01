Man Shot, Wounded In South Chicago

A 38-year-old man sitting in a Mercedes in East Harlem died in a hail of bullets Sunday morning that also wounded a second man, police said. The mortally wounded victim was shot in the head while sitting in a silver Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 on Fifth Ave. near W. 138th St. about 8:20 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene. A short time later, a 24-year-old man walked into Harlem Hospital, less than ...
CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed to death Friday morning on a sidewalk in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Diego Damis, 41, was found with several stab wounds around 6 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police said. SEE ALSO | British man sentenced 45...
One of two men who were shot in south Minneapolis last weekend has died, marking the 11th homicide in the city this year. Minneapolis police announced the victim's death late Tuesday after being informed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The victim's identity has not yet been released. According...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Police said a 41-year-old man got into an argument with someone on the sidewalk near 47th and Cottage Grove around 2:50 p.m., when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in “grave” condition, police said.
No one was in custody Monday afternoon.
Area One detectives were investigating.
Police in Daytona Beach, Fla. are searching for a man who stabbed a married couple to death while they biked home over the weekend. The bodies of Terry Aultman, 48, and his wife Brenda Aultman, 55, were discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning on the side of the intersection at North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to a statement from DBPD.
CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an armed man who was shot in the back by Chicago police during a foot chase filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the city is partly responsible for his killing because there was no policy dictating officers’ actions during such pursuits. “The city’s failure to implement a foot-chase policy […]
A man was shot inside the living room of his house less than an hour after another man was found shot to death about two miles east on the South Side. A man, 54, was in the living room of his house in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue about 12:15 a.m. when a bullet came through the front window, striking him in the thigh, Chicago police said.
A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot during what Philadelphia police said was an attempted carjacking along South Street late Sunday night. The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. along South Street near the Acme at 10th Street, police said. The 54-year-old driver was shot once in...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was wounded and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in South San Jose Monday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. San Jose Police responded to the area of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in the Coyote Valley reports of a shooting. Police said the victim, identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
According to officers, a suspect has been taken into custody. The motive or circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately known.
Police said as of about 4:30 p.m., officers remain on the scene as an investigation is being conducted.
Traffic on Monterey Highway, one of the major routes connecting San Jose and southern Santa Clara County, was closed for over two and a half hours before authorities announced it was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.
3/ Units have cleared the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave. Traffic has been reopened.
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022
A man was shot and killed early Sunday during an altercation inside a South Anchorage bar, charges said. Multiple people called 911 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday and reported that several gunshots were fired inside the bar at Al’s Alaskan Inn at 7830 Old Seward Highway, according to a criminal complaint signed by Anchorage police officer Troy Clark.
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded Friday by a gunman who dropped a handgun while waiting in line at an outdoor hot dog stand with one of the officers, picked it up and opened fire, police said. The suspected gunman was captured blocks away...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting at a gas station in South Shore left a woman dead this week.
As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Tuesday, the victim – Salena Claybourne, 35 – was a mother of two and a beloved security guard at WGN-TV Channel 9.
Rezaei spoke Tuesday with Claybourne’s family. They were extremely distraught – with her mother barely able to stand as she told us about the horrific details she has learned about her daughter’s murder.
Video captured on Monday shows police tape stretching across the scene after Claybourne was shot and killed just after 3 p.m. Chicago Police said...
INMAN, S.C. (AP) — An 82-year-old man with a gun was shot by several police officers at a South Carolina home, investigators said. Spartanburg County deputies were called to a home in Inman for a domestic disturbance before shooting Franklin Leon Moss about 7 p.m. Sunday ,the State Law Enforcement Division said in a news release.
The 25-year-old man shot and injured by a Boise Police officer last week “display(ed) and/or threaten(ed) to use a firearm” prior to the officer firing his weapon, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman. Jonathan Manee was charged with aggravated assault on certain law enforcement personnel and...
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight while he was in his living room in the Stony Island Park neighborhood, Chicago police said. He was in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. A bullet had pierced through a front window, hitting him in the thigh, police said.
A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood on the South Side. The man, 25, was arguing with four individuals on the train near the 200 block of West 63rd Street about 8:30 p.m. when one of them opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.
An incoming Georgia Bulldog football player is recovering from a gunshot would: injuries are described as critical but non-life threatening in the case of linebacker EJ Lightsey from Fitzgerald, who was shot in what police say was a gang-related incident in Ben Hill County. Investigators say Lightsey appears to have been an innocent bystander. He was, at last report, hospitalized in Albany.
CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — Police were investigating in Cicero after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a man was driving west on Cermak Road and was stopped at the traffic light at Central Avenue when someone shot him three times.
The man was reportedly shot in the chest, the upper neck, and the arm and shoulder area. His condition was not immediately learned.
A sport-utility involved in the shooting was cordoned off by police tape.
As of just after 4 p.m., westbound Cermak Road was shut down at the scene. All other roads were open, but traffic was congested.
