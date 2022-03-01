Man Shot, Wounded In South Chicago

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was wounded and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in South San Jose Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. San Jose Police responded to the area of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in the Coyote Valley reports of a shooting. Police said the victim, identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to officers, a suspect has been taken into custody. The motive or circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately known. Police said as of about 4:30 p.m., officers remain on the scene as an investigation is being conducted. Traffic on Monterey Highway, one of the major routes connecting San Jose and southern Santa Clara County, was closed for over two and a half hours before authorities announced it was reopened shortly before 6 p.m. 3/ Units have cleared the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave. Traffic has been reopened. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022

8 DAYS AGO