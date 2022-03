Dr. Britt Baker has cheated to defeat Thunder Rosa and retain the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Revolution! Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have a heated history as while Rosa has had to fight he way back up for the opportunity of taking on Baker for the AEW Women's Championship, Baker was arguably launched into the top of the card following their unsanctioned Lights Out match. It's a match that set Baker up for stardom, but Rosa was unfortunately not as lucky. That's why fans were eager to see her attempt at the championship given that the two of them were involved in one of the most memorable matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

