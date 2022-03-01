ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kendall Coyne Schofield’s new book looks to inspire young women

By Curtis Koch
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCNWN_0eSpvExT00

Kendall Coyne Schofield, USA Olympian and silver medalist in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her new book, ‘As Fast As her: Dream Big, Break Barriers, Achieve Success’.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:



Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

St. Patrick’s Day weekend forecast from WGN-TV weather producer Bill Snyder

WGN-TV’s weather producer Bill Snyder, filling in for Tom Skilling, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the weather from over the weekend and the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

When can fans expect to see baseball in 2022?

Chicago Tribune baseball writer Paul Sullivan joined Lisa Dent, Kevin Powell, and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the lockout in Major League Baseball and the Ricketts family reportedly being interested in purchasing the Chelsea Football Club. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Coyne Schofield
WGN Radio

How is the Russian war on Ukraine impacting the travel industry?

Peter Greenberg, travel expert and host of ‘Eye on Travel’ on WGN Radio, talked to Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to discuss the rise in fuel prices impacting the airlines, COVID protocols while flying, and the rise in tourism in Mexico. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Coyne#Usa Olympian#Maryvandevelde#Laurenlapka#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

Reliving Blackhawks history

Joe Brand looks back at a week in Blackhawks history where the 2013 Blackhawks extended their record start to the season, two Blackhawk players scored a hat trick in the same game, and much more. Take a listen to Blackhawks history with clips of John Wiedeman’s calls.
NHL
WGN Radio

Is daylight saving worth it? This sleep expert says it should come to an end

Dr. Kathy Sexton-Radek, Professor at Elmhurst University and a consultant for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about why sleep experts are saying that daylight saving time should end. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN Radio

Apple has announced a lower-cost iPhone

CNET reporter Oscar Gonzalez joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Apple’s newest announcements, including a lower-cost iPhone, new emojis, and a new MacBook. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CELL PHONES
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy