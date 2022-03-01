Kendall Coyne Schofield’s new book looks to inspire young women
Kendall Coyne Schofield, USA Olympian and silver medalist in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her new book, ‘As Fast As her: Dream Big, Break Barriers, Achieve Success’.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0