90-day initiative to help make Minneapolis safer and cleaner is underway

A 90-day community outreach program from the Minneapolis Downtown Council is underway as it looks to make Minneapolis safer and cleaner for those who work and live in the city.

Soon Minneapolis will be buzzing like it's 2019 as several companies downtown plan a return to work for their employees in the coming weeks.

Among those returning to work within the next week are Xcel Energy and Wells Fargo employees who have been working from home amidst COVID-19 concerns.

The 90-day effort will look at transforming the Ninth and Nicollet Mall area, and President and CEO of Minneapolis Downtown Council Steve Cramer said "everybody is welcome" to join the program.

"We want it to be the place where people want to come. Of course, the Target Store is a big draw, but people have to be respectful of one another," Cramer said.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council has hired several different community groups to offer outreach to those in the area that need help.

Cramer said that A Mother's Love, 21 Days of Peace, and Mad Dads are just a few of the groups getting involved in the initiative.

Cramer admitted that the perception of violence in the city is powerful and, in some cases, a reality. However, this is something that he is hoping to help fix through this program.

"The idea is to really connect with people and try to find resources if they need them to help address challenges they might be facing in life," Cramer said. "But to also try to set a new standard for behavior and conduct in this area."