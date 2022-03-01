ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Engineering firm picked for West Lafayette's sewer overflow project

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 7 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Bowen Engineering will be constructing West Lafayette Utility's next combined sewer overflow project.

According to Dave Henderson, utility director, this next CSO project will consist of tunnel construction.

"(The project will consist of) the Dehart Street Storage tunnel and lift station," Henderson said. "...So it will go along River Road, basically between Dehart Street and just north of the intersection of River Road and Happy Hollow... We're hoping to get this started sometime in April but right now we're just going through the process of getting the bonds sale."

Henderson has previously commented on the project's tunnel consisting of 1,000 feet of 15-foot by 15-foot concrete to be used for any overflow caused by storms.

Additional progress was made on Parks and Recreation projects, specifically for Operation ReleafTree Planting as well as public right-of-way tree maintenance.

The city's annual tree planting program, Operation Releaf, was approved to enter into an agreement with J. Christopher Landscaping for work on the project. Similarly, the Parks and Recreation department were approved to enter agreements with Tree Maintenance Vendors and Browning Tree Service Corp. for tree maintenance services within public properties for 2022.

Parks and Recreation will also be conducting an urban tree assessment in partnership with Lafayette and Tippecanoe County for the Urban Green Infrastructure Resilience Cohort project through Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute (ERI).

According to a memo from Bryce Patz, community forestry and greenspace manager, "ERI will work with all agencies to develop strategic tree planting plans, shovel-ready tree projects, and equity tree planting strategies for each jurisdiction. Davey Resource Group will focus on the following tasks for West Lafayette:

  1. Land Cover Assessment
  2. Land Cover Metrics
  3. Planting Prioritization
  4. Canopy Height Modeling"

West Lafayette's Board of Public Works and Safety meetings returned to in-person meetings as of March 1 at Margerum City Hall, 222 N. Chauncey Avenue.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

