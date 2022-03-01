ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway 302 in Mason County closed following heavy rains, landslide

By Kimberly Rubenstein, Kitsap Sun
Highway 302 east of Victor in Mason County has been closed after heavy rainfall on Monday exacerbated a slow-moving landslide underneath the highway, causing a deep split on the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Both directions of the highway in Mason County will remain closed until further notice, WSDOT said on Tuesday, after sloughing of land beneath the roadway led to an 80-foot section to settle more than 6 inches.

"Following the massive rains we had here due to the atmosphere river, we observed a significant sloughing of the roadway," said Doug Adamson, a spokesperson for WSDOT, referring to the storm surge that brought record-setting levels of rain throughout the region on Monday, including to Bremerton.

The roadway is open to local traffic only between milepost 1 in Mason County and milepost 7.5 in Pierce County. The highway is closed to all travelers at milepost 4.5. Drivers who use the highway between Highways 3 and 16 will need to use a 22-mile detour via Highway 16 in Gorst or use alternative routes, according to WSDOT.

Adamson said the stretch of the highway is frequently affected by a slow-moving, "ancient" landslide: "There is a very slow movement of earth, which makes the lanes damaged regularly."

Adamson said there's no timeline of how long the roadway will be closed; crews have to wait for the land to stabilize before engineering a fix.

"We understand it's a real inconvenience for travelers in the area," he said. "We are putting together a game plan."

This story was changed since it was originally published to correct a word that was incorrect.

Kimberly Rubenstein is the local news editor of the Kitsap Sun. She can be reached at kimberly.rubenstein@kitsapsun.com or 360-792-5263. Support coverage of local news by signing up today for a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Highway 302 in Mason County closed following heavy rains, landslide

