ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

I’m a dietitian and I always stay away from a specific fast food restaurant – it’s the worst compared to the others

By Kenley Stevenson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyp3k_0eSpu9WS00

FAST food restaurants: we all know they're bad for our health.

However, there is one specific establishment that's the worst of the bunch, according to a registered dietician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXTgG_0eSpu9WS00
She said a number of items on Burger King's menu exceed 1,000 calories Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noobD_0eSpu9WS00
Their new Ch'King sandwich is the worst of its kind Credit: Getty

Consultant Amy Goodson told Eat This, Not That that she considers Burger King to be the unhealthiest fast-food chain.

She came to this conclusion by evaluating fast food menus for calories, fat, saturated fat, sodium content, and how easy it is to choose a "healthier" choice from their menu.

And after assessing the Burger King menu, Goodson claimed their most popular menu items have a higher calorie count than their close competitor, McDonald's.

"Most of Burger King's items seem to be highly caloric, some exceeding 1,000 calories," she revealed.

"And, not to mention, an average burger or chicken sandwich packs 2000+ milligrams of sodium."

She explained that Burger King's famous Whopper has 120 calories more than McDonald's Big Mac, despite being similar in sodium count.

And no, chicken isn't healthier in this content.

She further claimed that BK's new signature Ch'King sandwich has 1,245 calories alone.

It has a higher caloric content than a spicy chicken sandwich from Popeyes, which has 700 calories, 42 grams of fat, and 1,473 milligrams of sodium.

On top of their sandwiches, the dietitian claimed that a number of Burger King's side menu items are just as bad.

"Both [Burger King and McDonald's] offer lots of high-calorie, fried foods, and unfortunately not a grilled item on the menu!"

Despite their fried options, Goodson told The Sun that she believes you can still make smart nutritional choices at any fast food restaurant.

If you find yourself ordering at one of these drive-thrus, she shared with The Sun a few ways to make better meal choices.

Unhealthiest burgers at top chains

Dietitian Amy Goodson looked at fast food from a number of top chains, including:

Burger King Ch'King Sandwich - 1,245 cal, 42 g fat, 4,576 mg sodium

Burger King Whopper - 669 cal, 39 g fat, 1,168 mg sodium

McDonald's Big Mac - 550 cal, 30 g fat, 1010 mg sodium

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich - 470 cal, 20 g fat, 1100 mg sodium

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic - 650 cal, 41 g fat, 1230 mg sodium

Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich - 490 cal, 21 g fat, 1450 mg sodium

Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich - 700 cal, 42 g fat, 1,443 mg sodium

She suggested ordering a burger without the bun, using ketchup or mustard as a spread rather than a fancy cream sauce, doubling up on lettuce, adding in extra tomato, or choosing water over sugary drinks.

Goodson even suggested ordering from the kid's menu to receive a smaller portion size.

The Sun has reached out to Burger King for further comment.

As for BK's chicken nuggets, Burger King customers are not happy with the chain's new change.

The 10-piece meal will now contain only eight nuggets in an effort to "partially offset inflation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnXxA_0eSpu9WS00
Goodson said there are no grilled items on the menu Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 25

Related
The US Sun

The 12 foods to eat before bed to have a great night’s sleep

TROUBLE sleeping? You may need to turn to your kitchen cupboards. Nutrition experts claim the correct foods can work wonders for a regular night-time routine. Scientists in India have discovered that black cumin seeds — found in many curries — can reduce stress, help you fall asleep faster and kip for longer.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fried Foods#Chicken Sandwich#Dietitian#Food Drink#Goodson#Mcdonald#Whopper#Bk#Popeyes
Mashed

Is This Really What McDonald's Workers Do When Customers Ask For Fresh Nuggets?

There's no denying that fast food chicken nuggets are a firm fan favorite. In fact, Americans eat over two billion of them every year, reports CNBC. One of the leaders of chicken nugget perfection is unquestionably McDonald's, with its McNuggets regularly featuring as a mealtime treat or convenient snack. In order to maintain its legendary status, McDonald's prepares its chicken nuggets in a very specific way. According to the company's website, white meat is cut from the breast, tenderloin, or rib of chickens before being marinated in flavor, battered, and partially fried. The nuggets are frozen for use in restaurants and are completely fried when served.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The One Breakfast Item You Should Never Order From McDonald’s, According To Health Experts

Eating breakfast out is one of the most fun ways to start off a relaxing weekend. Sometimes, running to a fast food restaraunt is an easy way to do this, and satisfy your cravings quickly. If your chain of choice is the classic McDonald’s, health experts have noted that there is one menu item there you might want to be weary of for your overall health and/if you are trying to lose weight.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
CharlotteObserver.com

Wendy’s Makes a Huge Move Against McDonald’s

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report pioneered the fast-food breakfast. The chain derives about 25% of its sales during the morning hours, but it has faced increasing competition. Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has been on the national scene only since 1992, but the high-end Seattle coffee...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
Tacoma News Tribune

Wendy’s Makes Two Big Menu Changes.

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report stands as a distant third -- if that -- behind McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King. That's not something the square-burger maker will likely be able to change, but it's not, at least in recent years, for lack of trying.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
342K+
Followers
11K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy