I’m a dietitian and I always stay away from a specific fast food restaurant – it’s the worst compared to the others

FAST food restaurants: we all know they're bad for our health.

However, there is one specific establishment that's the worst of the bunch, according to a registered dietician.

She said a number of items on Burger King's menu exceed 1,000 calories Credit: Getty

Their new Ch'King sandwich is the worst of its kind Credit: Getty

Consultant Amy Goodson told Eat This, Not That that she considers Burger King to be the unhealthiest fast-food chain.

She came to this conclusion by evaluating fast food menus for calories, fat, saturated fat, sodium content, and how easy it is to choose a "healthier" choice from their menu.

And after assessing the Burger King menu, Goodson claimed their most popular menu items have a higher calorie count than their close competitor, McDonald's.

"Most of Burger King's items seem to be highly caloric, some exceeding 1,000 calories," she revealed.

"And, not to mention, an average burger or chicken sandwich packs 2000+ milligrams of sodium."

She explained that Burger King's famous Whopper has 120 calories more than McDonald's Big Mac, despite being similar in sodium count.

And no, chicken isn't healthier in this content.

She further claimed that BK's new signature Ch'King sandwich has 1,245 calories alone.

It has a higher caloric content than a spicy chicken sandwich from Popeyes, which has 700 calories, 42 grams of fat, and 1,473 milligrams of sodium.

On top of their sandwiches, the dietitian claimed that a number of Burger King's side menu items are just as bad.

"Both [Burger King and McDonald's] offer lots of high-calorie, fried foods, and unfortunately not a grilled item on the menu!"

Despite their fried options, Goodson told The Sun that she believes you can still make smart nutritional choices at any fast food restaurant.

If you find yourself ordering at one of these drive-thrus, she shared with The Sun a few ways to make better meal choices.

Unhealthiest burgers at top chains

Dietitian Amy Goodson looked at fast food from a number of top chains, including:

Burger King Ch'King Sandwich - 1,245 cal, 42 g fat, 4,576 mg sodium

Burger King Whopper - 669 cal, 39 g fat, 1,168 mg sodium

McDonald's Big Mac - 550 cal, 30 g fat, 1010 mg sodium

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich - 470 cal, 20 g fat, 1100 mg sodium

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic - 650 cal, 41 g fat, 1230 mg sodium

Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich - 490 cal, 21 g fat, 1450 mg sodium

Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich - 700 cal, 42 g fat, 1,443 mg sodium

She suggested ordering a burger without the bun, using ketchup or mustard as a spread rather than a fancy cream sauce, doubling up on lettuce, adding in extra tomato, or choosing water over sugary drinks.

Goodson even suggested ordering from the kid's menu to receive a smaller portion size.

The Sun has reached out to Burger King for further comment.

As for BK's chicken nuggets, Burger King customers are not happy with the chain's new change.

The 10-piece meal will now contain only eight nuggets in an effort to "partially offset inflation."

Goodson said there are no grilled items on the menu Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS