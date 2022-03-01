Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator’s behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April.

Sen. Anna Wishart says Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson will conduct the probe into former state Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte.

Groene resigned from office last week after acknowledging that he photographed his legislative aide in his office.

Wishart serves on a three-member panel overseeing the investigation, along with state Sens. John Arch of La Vista and Tom Briese of Albion. She says the panel will release the results of its investigation before the end of this year’s legislative session on April 20.

