ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator’s behavior

By The Associated Press, Grant Schulte
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSWyD_0eSpu3E600

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April.

Sen. Anna Wishart says Lincoln attorney Tara Paulson will conduct the probe into former state Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte.

Nebraska senator’s resignation prompts more questions

Groene resigned from office last week after acknowledging that he photographed his legislative aide in his office.

Wishart serves on a three-member panel overseeing the investigation, along with state Sens. John Arch of La Vista and Tom Briese of Albion. She says the panel will release the results of its investigation before the end of this year’s legislative session on April 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vista, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Briese
Person
Mike Groene
Person
Anna Wishart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
KCAU 9 News

1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College vote […]
PROTESTS
KCAU 9 News

Watch: Deer and bobcat staring contest at Iowa park

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Des Moines may be the biggest city in Iowa, but it has its wild side, too. Viewer Jennifer Kelly witnessed that firsthand on a drive through Water Works Park on Friday. She captured a white tail deer and a bobcat in the midst of a staring contest, just feet from […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCAU 9 News

Norfolk man dies in South Dakota crash

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KCAU) –  A Siouxland man died last week in a two-vehicle crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. On Friday night east of Box Elder, a vehicle was traveling east on I-90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median, rolled, and ended up in the left westbound […]
BOX ELDER, SD
KCAU 9 News

S.D. House strips state sales-tax off food

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Democrats in South Dakota’s Legislature have found some Republican allies in their decades-long push to remove the state sales tax from food. The state House voted 47-22 Monday to lift the 4.5% tax on food purchases. The legislation now heads back to the Senate, where a Democrat proposal was rejected earlier […]
LIFESTYLE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy