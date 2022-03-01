CVS closes in Fayetteville

CVS Health, the U.S.-based company that operates the CVS Pharmacy chain, has announced that it is now providing retinopathy screening for people with diabetes. This service is done through the company’s MinuteClinic division, a retail clinic provider it purchased in 2006, at which time it offered pregnancy testing, vaccinations, and treatment for strep throat, mono, flu, and bladder, ear, and sinus infections. Since then it has expanded its services to include such things as minor injuries, sleep disorders, skin conditions, birth control, and so on, including screening and monitoring for diabetes and its complications. MinuteClinic has more than 1,200 locations in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Most MinuteClinic locations are within a larger store facility called a HealthHUB, a store format launched in January 2019 that provides preventive screenings and medical counseling and, according to CVS Health, is part of the company’s new focus on outgrowing its retailer roots and becoming a health care provider.

