Fayetteville, TN

CVS closes in Fayetteville

By Laurie Caruso Elk Valley Times
Elk Valley Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFayetteville said goodbye to CVS Pharmacy Thursday afternoon, in light of the store’s last day of business in Lincoln County. Fayetteville City Mayor Michael Whisenant said he was surprised and was not notified of its closing but was relieved it...

