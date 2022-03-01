ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Steve Cotterill hails ‘outstanding’ display as Shrewsbury hold leaders Rotherham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yakiy_0eSptedp00

Steve Cotterill was full of praise for his Shrewsbury side who forced league leaders Rotherham to cling onto a goalless draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

After an even first half, Salop unleashed a barrage on Josh Vickers’ goal including George Nurse’s 30-yard piledriver that cannoned off the inside of the post before Vickers smothered Matthew Pennington’s rebound.

“On another night, I know it’s the one of taking your chances, but I thought in the second half we were outstanding tonight, playing against the best team in the league,” said Cotterill.

“You don’t get to be however many points clear they are without doing something right so good luck to them, they battled hard for a point tonight but I thought our lads were outstanding.

“I think if you look at Nurse’s shot and the goalkeeper, who was absolutely outstanding for them tonight, made three or four great saves, he was probably the best player on the pitch because he was the one who had the biggest effect on the game tonight.

“I’m really pleased with our lads, just so disappointed that they haven’t got the points they deserve. We’ve got to move on quickly because we’ll probably get three points in another game between now and the end of the season where we haven’t deserved three points.”

The Shrewsbury boss lauded Warne’s Rotherham side, who sit seven points clear at the summit of League One after a sixth consecutive clean sheet away from home.

Cotterill added: “I like Rotherham, I like what they’re about, I like their manager, I like their coaching staff, I like their players. I said at the start of the season that I hope they go on and win the league, I thought they’d be up there in those top two and they’ve proved it.“

Millers manager Warne admitted his side felt like they were devoid of confidence after making five changes from the 1-0 win over Plymouth on Saturday.

“The lads didn’t feel they played with enough confidence,” said Warne. “Which is odd because they’re top of the league, but credit to Shrewsbury, they gave us no time on the ball and I don’t know if it reverberated around the team that they didn’t want to be the one making the mistake.

“From our performance I thought it was a good point earned, I thought we were the better side in the first half considerably and should have taken a couple of chances.

“I don’t think we were at our flamboyant best but we could have gone in two or three up comfortably, but then in the second half Shrewsbury were in the ascendancy virtually the whole 45 minutes – we even considered changing shape which we haven’t done all season but they put it on us and they deserved at least one goal second half.

“It was always going to be a tough game against Steve’s team and they were definitely up for it, we’re top of the league and people are going to hunt us down and I made changes because of the state of the players.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Freddie Ladapo double fires leaders Rotherham past Morecambe

Leaders Rotherham strengthened their promotion push in Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 win over managerless Morecambe. A first-half brace from striker Freddie Ladapo did the damage as the Millers stayed in top spot and nine points clear of third place. It took the home side just four minutes...
SOCCER
newschain

Plymouth waiting on Joe Edwards for Rotherham clash

Plymouth will check on Joe Edwards ahead of the visit of League One leaders Rotherham. Edwards missed the midweek defeat at Cambridge with a niggle and he will be checked ahead of the game. Steven Sessegnon made his debut off the bench at the Abbey and boss Steven Schumacher must...
SPORTS
newschain

Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury more than deserved their win over Burton

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was pleased on many levels as his side got their first win in nine League One games with a 2-0 victory over his former side Burton. In a game of few real chances, Town capitalised on a corner routine when Tom Bloxham swept home in the first half and Matthew Pennington netted after George Nurse’s long-range effort came loose in the box after another set-piece.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cotterill
Person
Matthew Pennington
Person
Josh Vickers
newschain

Ten-man MK Dons come from behind to beat leaders Rotherham

Two goals in as many minutes completed an amazing turnaround as 10-man MK Dons won 2-1 at promotion rivals Rotherham. The visitors, who played for most of the game a man down after Dan Harvie’s straight red card, managed to turn the game in their favour and close the gap on Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham to seven points.
SOCCER
newschain

Altrincham put five past struggling Weymouth

Altrincham blitzed Weymouth 5-0 for their biggest National League win of the season. The Robins were four goals clear at the break after Matty Kosylo had put them 2-0 ahead inside 15 minutes. Jake Cooper headed home his first Altrincham goal after 27 minutes. Altrincham, who had won 4-1 at...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurse#League One
Daily Mail

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley hails the impact of 'extraordinary' Eddie Howe after they climbed seven points clear of the relegation zone... and claims the team 'wasn't FIT' under his predecessor Steve Bruce

Amanda Staveley has praised the impact of Eddie Howe at Newcastle and claims the players he inherited were not fit. Kieran Tripper has also revealed his new team-mates told him they did not train properly and had too many days off before the manager's arrival. Howe replaced Steve Bruce in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

George Hirst bags brace as in-form Portsmouth cruise past Crewe

Portsmouth made it six wins from their last seven in impressive fashion at bottom club Crewe as two headers from George Hirst and a tap-in from Tyler Walker earned a 3-0 win. Crewe’s dismal defending was soon exploited by Danny Cowley’s side with Hirst rising at the back stick to head home Connor Ogilvie’s cross for the third-minute opener.
SOCCER
newschain

Six in a row for Wrexham thanks to victory over Boreham Wood

Wrexham claimed a sixth successive win by beating National League promotion rivals Boreham Wood 4-2 at the Racecourse Ground. The Dragons had beaten their opponents 3-0 win in a recent FA Trophy tie and were quickly on the scoresheet again after 15 minutes. Luke Young’s corner was met by the...
SOCCER
newschain

Troy Parrott’s brace helps MK Dons to victory over Cheltenham

Troy Parrott scored his first league goals since September as promotion-chasing MK Dons made it five wins in a row with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Cheltenham. The Dons are now within goal difference of second-placed Wigan in Sky Bet League One with Latics, who have three games in hand, the next visitors to Stadium MK on Saturday.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tony Mowbray demands Blackburn show ruthless side after Millwall stalemate

Tony Mowbray challenged Blackburn to be more “ruthless” after they failed to turn dominance into three points in their 0-0 draw with Millwall. Rovers dominated the in-form Lions, registering 12 shots and restricting the visitors to none, yet profligacy in front of goal from Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher and a superb Bartosz Bialkowski save from John Buckley meant that superiority was not converted into three points.
SOCCER
newschain

Kieran McKenna thinks Ipswich are heading in the right direction

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said his team are heading in the right direction following the 2-0 home victory over Lincoln. Goals from Wes Burns and Kayden Jackson within 10 first-half minutes secured a 2-0 win for the play-off chasers in front of nearly 25,000 at Portman Road. The win stretched...
SOCCER
newschain

Blackburn’s frustration continues in goalless draw with Millwall

Blackburn’s woes in front of goal continued as they could only draw 0-0 with Millwall. In what was a frustrating evening, their well-documented goal shortage became apparent yet again as they could not make domination over the Lions count, spurning glorious chances that fell the way of Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher in the first half.
SOCCER
newschain

Exeter rocket up League Two table by beating Swindon

Exeter climbed from eighth to third in a congested League Two with a convincing 3-1 win over promotion rivals Swindon at St James Park. First-half goals from Jevani Brown and Jonathan Grounds set the Exiles on their way and Matt Jay scored a late third before Jack Payne’s consolation.
SPORTS
newschain

Super-sub Jon Dadi Bodvarsson snatches Bolton a point

Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Bolton a point in a 1-1 draw with Morecambe. Cole Stockton’s 41st-minute strike threatened to earn the Shrimps a first-ever win over the hosts, but Icelandic striker Bodvarsson netted for a second successive game in the third minute of time added on.
SOCCER
newschain

Free-scoring Fulham fire five in fine win

Fulham moved another step closer to a return to the Premier League as they hammered home five goals against 10-man Swansea. A 5-1 win allowed them to move even further ahead at the top of the table after Bournemouth were held to a 1-1 draw by Peterborough. The Cottagers now hold a 14-point lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy