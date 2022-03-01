ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitaliy Mykolenko criticises Russia players for silence over Ukraine invasion

 7 days ago
Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko has hit out at Russia captain Artem Dzyuba and his international team-mates for their silence over the invasion of Ukraine.

The defender, who joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January, embraced his international colleague Oleksandr Zinchenko before Manchester City’s clash with the Toffees at the weekend as the attention of the football world focused on the plight of their country.

But, while support for Ukraine has been widespread, Mykolenko is furious that has not extended to players from the Russian football team.

In a post on Instagram in his native language, the 22-year-old said: “Whilst you remain silent b**** along with your s***head football team-mates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine.

Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko has criticised Russia’s players in an expletive-laden social media post (PA) (PA Wire)

“You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

Mykolenko’s post came the day after FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia from all competitions.

Tuesday, meanwhile, brought the news that Alisher Usmanov, who has sponsorship links to Everton, has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions imposed by the European Union.

The Uzbek-born billionaire’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017.

It also has an option on naming rights for the Toffees’ new stadium – a deal worth £30million to the club.

TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Will Putin strike Poland? Senior US officials are concerned Russia may attack a supply line to Ukraine inside a NATO nation using long range artillery to stop 17,000 vital anti-tank missiles being delivered to Kyiv

The United States and its allies were on Monday night engaged in a race against time to get weapons into Ukraine, amid growing concern that Russia may try and cut off the weapons pipeline. Images of NATO aircraft unloading near the border with the embattled neighbor have been shared widely...
POLITICS
