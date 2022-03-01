ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Brown rues late ‘sucker punch’ as Colchester held by Leyton Orient

By NewsChain Sport
 7 days ago
Wayne Brown admitted conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 with fellow strugglers Leyton Orient was a ‘sucker punch’.

Ethan Coleman rescued a point for the Os with an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time, prodding home from close range after Paul Smyth’s free-kick had not been properly cleared by the hosts.

Colchester interim head coach Brown said: “It was so near and yet so far.

“I thought the lads scrapped and battled well. It was always going to be a war out there in the fact that the pitch wasn’t conducive to playing.

“That said, I thought we played some good stuff in the second half especially and got into some really good areas.

“The lads were in a hole at 1-0 down and they found a way to get their noses in front and credit to them.

“We had a chance to go 3-1 up with big John (Akinde) on his strong foot and we don’t take it and then inevitably, we shoot ourselves in the foot.

“I thought we took the game to them which was the message in the changing room but there was a sucker punch after we’d been on top.

“The only way they were going to get back into the game in injury time was from a set play.”

Orient had gone ahead in the 66th minute through Ruel Sotiriou, who cracked home a superb shot from the edge of the area from Coleman’s assist.

But Colchester levelled in the 75th minute when Myles Kenlock stooped to head in Alan Judge’s corner from close range.

And four minutes later, Owura Edwards prodded home substitute Akinde’s header down from Judge’s free-kick to give the Us the lead, before Coleman salvaged the visitors a draw.

Leyton Orient interim manager Matt Harrold said: “It was a fighting display from the team – that’s a good way to describe it.

“If you looked at the bench as well, there were all of the subs and all of the staff fighting with them.

“I feel like I’ve played extra time, my voice has gone but I thought we showed a lot of passion and a lot of pride and from minute one, they looked a little bit more structured than they did last Saturday.

“They took on board the stuff we’d spoken about and I think they put in a much more solid, professional performance.

“They are two poor goals I think we’ve conceded which we need to do better with, there’s no doubt about that. But we’ve come back and fought right until the very end.

“We’ve scored two goals, which is lovely, so we’ve ticked some boxes. It wasn’t perfect but it’s a step in the right direction.”

