ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Help on the way for Wake County substance abuse centers, more support needed

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqtBu_0eSptAM900

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Long before the pandemic, there was an opioid epidemic, and it continues today. After annual increases in overdose deaths, North Carolina finally saw a dip in 2018. That progress was virtually erased by the pandemic with more than 3,000 people dying from overdoses in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gcC7z_0eSptAM900

Now, a national opioid settlement means means money will soon start flowing to all 100 counties in the state to bring that number back down.

“The two substances that we see a lot of are opioids and methamphetamine and alcohol, again is always kind of a constant,” said Chris Budnick, executive director at Healing Transitions.

Budnick hopes the money will help recovery services centers like his continue to serve people. Last year, 1,900 people went through their doors.

“Addiction services and recovery support services have traditionally not been funded at the same level as other healthcare conditions,” Budnick said.

Help is on the way in the form of $750 million.

“These negotiations were the most complex I’ve ever been part of,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

He helped lead lawsuits against four drug makers culminating in what he calls the largest Attorney General settlement in history.

“The drug companies made billions of dollars getting millions of Americans hooked on these pills, and they have to pay, and they are paying $26 billion,” Stein said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icx9y_0eSptAM900

The biggest chunk is going to Mecklenburg County, which was allocated $32,457,588. Stein said the money was distributed based on need and severity of the opioid epidemic in each municipality. Wake County will receive the second largest allotment.

Triangle municipalities are receiving the following allotments.

  • City of Durham: $2,450,633
  • City of Fayetteville: $1,995,585
  • City of Raleigh: $3,650,936
  • Cumberland County: $16,989,930
  • Durham County: $11,582,984
  • Wake County: $31,582,448
NC gets $750 million from opioid settlements, here’s where it’s going

“On all reality, our system needs to expand its services so that individuals can really get a quality of care that is adequate in dose and duration,” Budnick said.

Looking forward, Budnick wants more accountability from people leading these pharmaceutical companies.

“I’m not sure that justice has been served for individuals who played a role in fueling the opioid epidemic,” he said.

Stein knows this money is not the end-all solution, but hopes it can make a difference in people’s live.

“We want to see is more people contributing to their communities, and many, many fewer people dying,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
CBS 17

Body found in Cape Fear River ID’d as missing woman: NC deputies

WHITE OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a person found in the Cape Fear River in White Oak two weeks ago has been identified as a woman who was previously reported missing, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, on March 4, the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiners […]
WHITE OAK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Lawsuits#Opioids#Alcohol#Healing Transitions#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS 17

89% of North Carolinians can now safely remove mask, CDC map says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics are improving with case rates and hospitalizations slowing down. Also improving is the state’s COVID-19 community risk level. This CDC’s community-level map shows risks of COVID-19 at the county level, taking into account how crowded hospitals are. The CDC uses the map to determine whether it is […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy