Darren Moore enjoys goal rush as Sheffield Wednesday resist Burton fightback

By NewsChain Sport
 7 days ago
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore revelled in some “high quality goals” and hailed the composure of his team as they fought off a Burton comeback to claim a 5-2 victory.

The Owls took the lead in the 13th minute when Marvin Johnson curled in a wicked cross and Liam Palmer steamed in to open the scoring.

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan added a second from the edge of the box in the 28th minute.

The Brewers made it 2-1 immediately when Adlene Guedioura saw his long-range strike sail through a sea of bodies and in after 30 minutes.

Play was stopped for a short while as a fan received medical attention just before the interval.

Burton equalised after 53 minutes when Oumar Niasse squirmed through the Wednesday defence and finished past goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Callum Paterson bundled in from a corner in the 67th minute to give the Owls the lead once more. Johnson belted in a beauty in the 75th minute to make it four and Bannan scored the pick of the bunch in the 87th minute to complete a victory which sees Wednesday move up to fifth.

Moore said: “We scored some really high quality goals tonight. We created a lot of chances throughout the game and we had to capitalise on them.

“We were disappointed to let them back into the game. I thought it was against the run of play but we didn’t let our heads drop, if anything we applied more pressure. We showed great composure and kept going.

“I’m pleased Bannan has such a good rapport with the fans. The ability he is showing at the moment is as good as anyone in the league.

“I’m happy we’re in the top six but we won’t get carried away. We’re heading in the right direction but there’s so much more work to be done. We’ve got to keep applying ourselves in the right manner.”

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “The start was really difficult for us. The opposition began well and put us under a lot of pressure.

“We could’ve done better with the two goals but we did so well to get back into the game.

“For their third goal the referee has made a big mistake. My player got pushed. I will speak to him and give my side but he will be arrogant. I don’t need to say any more.

“These kinds of decisions have killed us a lot this season. Maybe if the free-kick was given we still would have lost but now we will never know.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have to keep going. We were close to getting something out of the game tonight but it wasn’t meant to be.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bannan
Person
Darren Moore
Person
Callum Paterson
Person
Liam Palmer
Person
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Person
Oumar Niasse
#Sheffield Wednesday#Brewers
