Batman: A Box Office History

Ahead of the film's wide release today, Warner Bros. reported that early screenings of The Batman this week have already brought in over $20 million. That number doesn't match the haul brought in by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Thursday night screenings (that was a record-shattering $50 million), but relative to just about any other movie from the pandemic era, that's a great number, and suggests a big opening weekend for the Dark Knight. According to Exhibitor Relations, a Twitter account serving the movie theater industry, the movie has grossed $21.6 million so far. The Batman also gained nearly 1,000 new screens today, with early screenings booked at 3,300 theaters and the full roll-out hitting more than 4,200 today.
