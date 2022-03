On December 15th, a biohazard cleaning company that specializes in crime scene cleaning plans to hold a free event on the biohazard restoration and cleanup process; this free seminar will take place at the Bio Pros 24/7's conference hall. The seminar will cover all the particular essentials of biohazard cleanup to guarantee that attendees learn how to restore successfully and clean up a crime victim scene. Additionally, attendees will get a free cleaning package valued at more than $70, which may include everything they will need in case of a sudden biohazard cleaning in their house or their company.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO