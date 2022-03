This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gutride Safier filed a consumer class action Saturday in California Northern District Court against Sprout Foods Inc. The suit alleges that Sprout’s branded baby food pouches, which are intended for children under the age of two, falsely suggest that express nutrients are contained within their products. According to the complaint, FDA regulations do not allow nutrient content claims on products ‘for use by infants and children less than two years of age.’ Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01050, Davidson et al v. Sprout Foods Inc.

LAW ・ 10 DAYS AGO