ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ferro: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerro (NYSE:FOE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Reasons To Buy Target's Stock

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares gained more than 10% on Tuesday after the company reported 9% sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter and said it will continue to grow sales once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes listed 10 reasons investors should...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferro Lrb#Eps
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In EOG: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 102.67 shares of EOG Resources at the time with $1,000. This investment in EOG would have produced an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Gets Listed On London-Based Wirex

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer,” is now listed on London-based digital payment platform Wirex. What Happened: Wirex announced on Twitter that it has added Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies, including Luna Coin (LUNA), Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Orchid (OXT), to its platform. The...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia’s oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About GoHealth

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Revance Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q4, Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted sales of $25.95 million. Earnings were up 15.16%, but Revance Therapeutics still reported an overall loss of $63.10 million. In Q3, Revance Therapeutics brought in $19.75 million in sales but lost $74.38 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $113M Of 4 Stocks

Although US stocks traded sharply lower on Monday amid rising Russia-Ukraine concerns, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Taiwan Semiconductor

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Is It About Time To Start Thinking About Where To Buy Stocks?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Another week of volatility sent investors on a bumpy ride as swift traders take profits in reaction to every incremental negative update with the Ukraine-Russia conflict. At any glimmer of resolution, the perpetual mega-bulls of the past two years continue to put up a fight and pile back into equities. Events in Ukraine are unleashing exceptional commodity price moves, with wheat prices having risen almost 40% in a month and oil prices at 14-year highs. All of this comes at a difficult time for investors and for policymakers. Supply-side bottlenecks and recovering demand from the pandemic downturn had already pushed up inflation to unforeseen levels. The near-term impacts of rising oil and commodity prices will also most likely take their toll on demand.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unilever

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Unilever UL. And retail traders should know. We...
MARKETS
WWD

Etro Beefs Up C-suite Targeting Global Expansion

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Etro is beefing up its management team by filling two C-suite positions. The Italian luxury house, controlled by giant private equity firm L Catterton since July, has named Iacopo Martini its chief financial officer. The position had been vacant since last June and was previously held by Michele Manzari.More from WWDBackstage at Etro Men's Fall 2022Etro Men's Fall 2022Backstage at Etro RTW Spring 2022 The storied company, widely known for its signature paisley motif, bold patterns inspired by travel, and precious fabrics, added the role of chief commercial and sustainability officer to its management...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Novavax's COVID-19 Shot Inches Up To FDA Authorization: WSJ

Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine is moving toward U.S. authorization after the Company said it resolved manufacturing problems that had held up its application. FDA clearance isn't imminent as the agency has to go through a large amount of study data from several countries, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy