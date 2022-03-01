Ferro: Q4 Earnings Insights

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Another week of volatility sent investors on a bumpy ride as swift traders take profits in reaction to every incremental negative update with the Ukraine-Russia conflict. At any glimmer of resolution, the perpetual mega-bulls of the past two years continue to put up a fight and pile back into equities. Events in Ukraine are unleashing exceptional commodity price moves, with wheat prices having risen almost 40% in a month and oil prices at 14-year highs. All of this comes at a difficult time for investors and for policymakers. Supply-side bottlenecks and recovering demand from the pandemic downturn had already pushed up inflation to unforeseen levels. The near-term impacts of rising oil and commodity prices will also most likely take their toll on demand.

