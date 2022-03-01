Ferro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Etro is beefing up its management team by filling two C-suite positions.
The Italian luxury house, controlled by giant private equity firm L Catterton since July, has named Iacopo Martini its chief financial officer. The position had been vacant since last June and was previously held by Michele Manzari.More from WWDBackstage at Etro Men's Fall 2022Etro Men's Fall 2022Backstage at Etro RTW Spring 2022
The storied company, widely known for its signature paisley motif, bold patterns inspired by travel, and precious fabrics, added the role of chief commercial and sustainability officer to its management...
Comments / 0