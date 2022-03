The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO