ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Mame Kurogouchi RTW Fall 2022

By Kelly Wetherille
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8zKO_0eSprtqk00
Mame Kurogouchi RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Name Kurogouchi

Unable to travel to Paris to show during fashion week due to the ongoing pandemic, Maiko Kurogouchi decided instead to present her collection with a runway show in Tokyo. She chose a well-known museum complex as her venue, with models walking along two sides of a large square reflecting pool. Kurogouchi’s inspiration for the season also came from Japan, in particular from Nagano prefecture, where the designer grew up.

The collection was rich in color and texture, with various textiles mimicking mossy forests, mountain landscapes and rocky streams. Another source of inspiration was the Jomon period of Japanese history, which dates from around 14,000 to 300 BCE. Using photos of artifacts from the period, Kurogouchi reinterpreted their patterns and textures in corded embroidery and intricate lace in a range of warm brown hues.

The silhouettes ranged from classic to sporty, with tech jersey training tops in neon shades of orange, green and pink peeking out from high-necked pantsuits in wool or velvet, and anoraks worn over pencil dresses and faux fur vests. A series of intricate, lacy dresses with flouncy hems were stunning both for their craftsmanship and for their flattering shapes. Kurogouchi’s knitwear also stood out, with its earthy colors and exaggerated textures.

The collection was in many ways a departure from the delicate pieces Kurogouchi often creates, but was still just as beautiful and feminine. The ample contrasts came together in a way that was at once modern and timeless.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022

Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes pieces for her friends, the cool downtown types who wear fashion but have a sort of nonchalance about it. Her coolness factor can be seen in her casting, with Susan Cianciolo and Cole Mohr walking her runway. Zadeh produces pieces that are instant wardrobe updates and fall sees her continue to push her texture and craft focus in both her women’s and men’s lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2022

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta marked 10 years in business by celebrating the two tenets of their brand — craft and community — and taking over the abandoned Essex Street Market to give it one last burst of creative energy before it’s demolished to make way for luxury condominiums.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2022

It’s a sexed-up, nearly naked era, and LaQuan Smith is at the right place at the right time. On Monday night, the designer took over the Down Town Association in the Financial District, the fifth-oldest private club in New York City, founded in 1859. And it’s a safe bet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Zimmermann RTW Fall 2022

Titled “Stargazer,” Nicky Zimmermann’s fall collection offered prominent messages of opulent optimism and fantasy rooted in the designer’s love of astrology. “There’s always been something so fun and intriguing to me about pop astrology and the idea that our personalities are influenced by our birth signs,” she said of the collection’s 12 key whimsical zodiac prints, which were created for the line by Scottish artist Anita Inverarity and splashed across Zimmermann’s myriad ready-to-wear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Fur#Faux Fur Vests#Japanese
WWD

Nensi Dojaka RTW Fall 2022

In many ways, 2021 was Nensi Dojaka’s year: There were multiple industry accolades, viral celebrity moments — remember Camille Charriere’s naked dress at the Fashion Awards? — and a boom in post-lockdown sales of her sexy little dresses. For her second catwalk outing, Dojaka proved she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Place
Tokyo, JP
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ New York City Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz gave a nod to her Catwoman character with a high-fashion moment at the New York City premiere of “The Batman.” The actress attended the premiere Tuesday night wearing a custom black velvet lace-up Oscar de la Renta gown with a cat-shaped bustier, which paid homage to Kravitz’s Catwoman character in the latest version of the DC Comics movie. Kravitz kept the look minimum outside of the gown, pairing the dress with delicate rings and earrings.More from WWDPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City PremierePhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Nicki Minaj Fronts Marc Jacobs’ Latest Spring 2022 Heaven Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs has tapped Nicki Minaj to lead its latest spring Heaven campaign. Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign, which was released Thursday, synthesizes arts, television, film and fashion of the past and present, navigating viewers through the punk playgrounds of adolescence, teenage rebellion and through the psychedelic daydreams of youth.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2021Photos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign17 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks The campaign also stars Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari. Images from the shoot exude an essence of teen angst...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection. The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number, hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Serena Williams Talks Up Her $111 Million VC Fund at Balmain

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams stepped out for the front row of the Balmain show in full boss mode just one day after announcing her early-stage venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, has raised $111 million. The tennis great had long been working on the venture behind the scenes before Tuesday’s big news, she told WWD.More from WWDBalmain RTW Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press TourFront Row at Gucci Love Parade Show “I feel like I’ve had a secret for four years,” she said. “I’ve been investing for nine years so it’s something I’ve been doing for a really...
TENNIS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Fall 2022

Benjamin Benmoyal continued to move in a more commercial direction for fall, successfully injecting the Moroccan influences that characterize his esthetic into an increasingly minimalistic lineup with broader appeal. This season only a single look was crafted entirely from his signature upcycled cassette-tape fabric, a tailored pantsuit with a side...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

GCDS RTW Fall 2022

“I don’t even know if I want to say what it was about now that we have fallen into this deep, dark hole,” GCDS designer Giuliano Calza said backstage, attempting to talk about his fall collection as the focus turns from fashion to the war in Europe. “The whole world is in such turmoil already, why do we do this?” he asked.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks casual jeans during London outing

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed an impromptu shopping trip out in London, paying a visit to Peter Jones in Sloane Square on Friday. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the royal was photographed as she left the store, and she opted for a casual look for the trip to the shops. She had donned a grey cable knit jumper from Ralph Lauren, skinny jeans and boots and she made sure to keep warm with a large grey check coat. She also made sure to stay safe when she was in the store, as she was photographed wearing a blue disposable face mask.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Gigi and Bella Hadid Coordinate in Black Leather

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid seem to be closer than ever these days. The former has been in full “Auntie Bella” mode since the latter gave birth to her daughter Khai, and lately their careers have started to once again overlap. They’ve each developed their own aura, but that doesn’t mean that they still can’t work together as a package deal. The pair just starred in a joint Versace campaign, marking their first ad together in two years, and they’ve also been making similar, somewhat selective decisions when it comes to the runway. And after they walked one after another at Tod’s during Milan Fashion Week, marking their third show together in the past 24 hours, the pair enjoyed a matching street style moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Anna Sui RTW Fall 2022

The world of Anna Sui has always been chock full of pop culture references. As of late, the designer has been looking to the past, both inside her vast archive and out, blending retro nostalgia with youthful, modern flair. For fall, Sui referenced ’20s opulent Art Deco, ’60s Mod and the flair of ’80s New Wave, peppering ’90s Brit pop and punk and Y2K influences for her delightful, upbeat collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy