How Close are the Aggies to a National Title? Really...

The Aggies had one big win in 2021 but also suffered some embarrassing losses en route to an 8-4 record. What does that mean for 2022?

Texas A&M upset Alabama in College Station last October for one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. But, the Aggies also lost to Mississippi State and LSU en route to an embarrassing and unexpected 8-4 record.

Texas A&M took a huge jump in the right direction in building toward the future this offseason with the nation's highest-rated class of all time.

The unbelievable class included many elite prospects like quarterback Conner Weigman, receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart, and cornerback Denver Harris. Throw in 19 other elite prospects to go along with LSU quarterback transfer Max Johnson and the infusion of new players is ridiculous.

A&M should be much better with all these new elite faces next season, as the pressure increases on coach Jimbo Fisher to win A&M its first national championship in 83 years. If he can find above-average quarterback play next season he's got a chance, as newcomers Connor Weigman and Max Johnson will battle for the starting job with Haynes King, who was the starter last season before suffering an injury in Week 2 that sidelined him for the year.

Newcomers mean growing pains, though, and the Aggies saw that last season at a number of positions. But with a season in the books for those players and the influx of elite players entering the program, this is the kind of setup that can catapult a team to a championship.

