ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

How Close are the Aggies to a National Title? Really...

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBuU1_0eSprT5y00

The Aggies had one big win in 2021 but also suffered some embarrassing losses en route to an 8-4 record. What does that mean for 2022?

Texas A&M upset Alabama in College Station last October for one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. But, the Aggies also lost to Mississippi State and LSU en route to an embarrassing and unexpected 8-4 record.

Texas A&M took a huge jump in the right direction in building toward the future this offseason with the nation's highest-rated class of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idGLP_0eSprT5y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2546iO_0eSprT5y00

The unbelievable class included many elite prospects like quarterback Conner Weigman, receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart, and cornerback Denver Harris. Throw in 19 other elite prospects to go along with LSU quarterback transfer Max Johnson and the infusion of new players is ridiculous.

A&M should be much better with all these new elite faces next season, as the pressure increases on coach Jimbo Fisher to win A&M its first national championship in 83 years. If he can find above-average quarterback play next season he's got a chance, as newcomers Connor Weigman and Max Johnson will battle for the starting job with Haynes King, who was the starter last season before suffering an injury in Week 2 that sidelined him for the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7v4s_0eSprT5y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfckZ_0eSprT5y00

USA Today Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERqlN_0eSprT5y00

Newcomers mean growing pains, though, and the Aggies saw that last season at a number of positions. But with a season in the books for those players and the influx of elite players entering the program, this is the kind of setup that can catapult a team to a championship.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
WKYT 27

Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina, wins first SEC title since 1982

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Dre’una Edwards hit the game-winning three with five seconds left and No. 7 seed Kentucky stunned top-seeded and No. 1 South Carolina 64-62 to win the SEC tournament title. The Wildcats have won the SEC tournament crown for the first time since 1982. Edwards scored...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
247Sports

Texas A&M newcomers get their roster numbers

WR Evan Stewart - 10 DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - 99 Stewart was ranked as a five star in the 247 Sports Composite. He was 2022 Under Armour All-American an d in three games as a senior, he hauled in 22 catches for 487 yards and three touchdowns. In his junior season, he posted 46 receptions for 913 yards and nine scores. He finished his prep career with 111 grabs, 2,157 yards and 21 total touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Evan Stewart
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
All Aggies

Report: Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Limited At Scouting Combine

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is hopeful that his numbers will improve at A&M's Pro Day on March 22. The former lead runner of the Aggies' backfield might not be entirely happy with his performance in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. Spiller elected to not run the 40 in ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Season#Usa Today Sports#The Unbelievable#American Football#Texas A M#Lsu#Aggies News
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
96.5 KVKI

LSU Adds PAC-12 Quarterback via Transfer Portal

The college baseball season is barely two weeks old and already our thoughts are turning to college football. Such is life below the Mason-Dixon line. Some say college football down here is a religion. Nah, it goes much deeper than that and that's why as we sit on the cusp of NCAA March Madness and the Southeastern Conference Basketball tournament we find our attention directed to the football field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tallahassee Community College baseball opens Panhandle play with a win, softball splits

The Tallahassee Community College baseball team opened Panhandle Conference play Tuesday in a big way, an 8-3 win over Chipola. The Eagles had ten hits, including two home runs, in the win. Ethan Firoved picked up the win, striking out eight in six innings of work. Game two of the four game series is set for Thursday when TCC hosts the Indians at 5:00.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Bruce Pearl wins SEC Coach of the Year after third championship in five seasons

AUBURN – For the third time in his career, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has been named SEC Coach of the Year. Pearl led Auburn to 15 conference wins – a program record – and a first-place finish in the SEC regular season. It’s the Tigers’ second regular season championship in the last five seasons. Auburn also has a SEC Tournament championship, giving Pearl three titles in the last five seasons.
AUBURN, AL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
767
Followers
538
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy