Holy Trinity faces top seed in Class 3A boys basketball

By Brian McCallum, Florida Today
 7 days ago
Brevard County high school boys basketball is down to one team, as 19-11 Holy Trinity survived Region 3-3A to advance within one game of the state final.

The Tigers will face Miami Riviera Prep at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the first of two Class 3A state semifinals in Lakeland. The Bulldogs are the top overall seed in the classification.

Now winners of five games in a row after a regional final win at St. John Paul II in Boca Raton on Friday, Holy Trinity faces a 23-7 Riviera Prep team that didn't lose in February.

Vote:Community Credit Union Florida Athlete of the Week for Feb. 21-26

Regional champs:Holy Trinity boys hoops on to state after win in Boca Raton

The Bulldogs also bring size.

They are led in scoring (18.2 points per game), assists (4.5) and steals (2.7) by Esteban Lluberes (5-10 senior). Six-foot-10 senior Edward Nnamoko averages a team-high 11 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

The only other double-digit scorer for Riviera Prep is ninth-grader Dante Allen (6-4), at 12.3 points. Senior Joachim Ametepe, at 6-5, averages 5.9 points and 7.9 rebounds. Senior Nicolas Flowers (6-4) averages 6.7 points.

Holy Trinity enters as the fourth seed from Region 3.

Eric Parnell, a 6-foot-2 senior, leads the team in scoring, at 10.6 points per game. Theo Mansell (6-2, senior) follows at 9.7, and 5-10 sophomore Elijah Reynolds is at 8.9.

Tampa Catholic faces Tallahassee FSU High in Wednesday's second semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for Friday at 4:30

Contact McCallum at bmccallum@floridatoday.com.

