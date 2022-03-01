ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Birth rates rise from pandemic lows – these states saw the biggest increases, decreases

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 17
CBS 17
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZQMx_0eSprQRn00

(NEXSTAR) – While U.S. birth rates have been falling for years, new numbers from the National Center for Health Statistics Tuesday show that America’s views around starting – or growing – a family may be now be changing.

The most recent available numbers show that U.S. birth rates in the first half of 2021 fell by 2% , less than half the decrease from the second half of 2020, and a return to the same percentage seen in the first half of 2020 according to NCHS, a branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A closer look at the preliminary numbers shows that the decrease in 2021 was largely due to a 9% drop in January over 2020’s births. Birth rates actually rose in April and June by 1% and 3%, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXY0V_0eSprQRn00
(National Center for Health Statistics)

“This difference between patterns seen for the first six months of 2021 and earlier years suggests that the magnitude of the downward trend seen in the second half of 2020 and January of 2021 may have begun to wane and declines in the number of births may be returning to pre-pandemic levels,” said the report, which was released Tuesday.

The states that saw birth rates go up during the first half of 2021 were Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, and Tennessee. The greatest decrease was in Washington D.C. (-9%), followed by New Mexico (-5%), Arizona (-4%), California (-4%), Delaware (-4%), Maryland (-4%) and New York (-4%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJFU5_0eSprQRn00
(National Center for Health Statistics)

The U.S. has seen birth rates fall annually for years leading up to the pandemic; Census data show there was an average .39% annual decline between 2000 and 2019. That number jumped to a 5% average decline over the second half of 2020 and peaked in January 2021.

The report also found that women of all races and Hispanic-origin groups experienced an overall decline in births during the first half of 2021, with the smallest decrease among white women (less than 1%) to the largest among Asian women (8%).

What the new data say about American attitudes when it comes to having babies in the post-COVID age remains to be seen however, since we don’t yet know what the birth rate numbers are for the second half of 2021.

Even in the normal years before the pandemic, there is a seasonal pattern to births in the U.S., Census researchers point out – rates increase in spring before peaking in summer, then decline during the fall before reaching the lowest level in the winter.

Dr. Brady Hamilton, a co-author of the report and statistician for NCHS, told ABC News that the data will provide a more accurate picture of American life during the pandemic once it is married with surveys further explaining people’s decisions.

Hamilton did say that the nearly 10% drop in births in January 2021 over the previous year showed that women were not getting pregnant during March and April of 2020, when cities across the country were ordering COVID-19 shutdowns.

“When it comes to looking at these numbers, there is a nine-month lag, so the number of births you see occurring [in] a month reflects what people’s actions were nine months before,” he said. “So that [drop] is very interesting and something we will look at in more detail.”

As for the resurgence of birth rates in the first half of 2021, the U.S. is not alone. Human Fertility Database numbers show that 21 out of 30 countries they studied had more births in March 2021 than in March 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Fact check: Is the CDC’s new COVID map already out of date?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CDC’s new COVID-19 map has only been out for less than a week and it may already be out of date. The community levels map released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures COVID risk in a different way, by factoring in how crowded area hospitals […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County sees decrease in COVID-19, low transmission rates

Masks are no longer recommended indoors as Denton County moves into a low transmission phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, county Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its metrics for community transmission Feb. 25, which now has Denton County categorized as a low-transmission community, Richardson said during a March 1 Commissioners Court meeting. These metrics include new COVID-19 cases by symptom onset, new COVID-19 admissions and COVID-19-occupied staffed inpatient beds.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Rates#Census#Pandemic#Nchs#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
d1softballnews.com

Which states will see the biggest increases in the price of gasoline: the gallon will reach $4

With the military crisis in Ukraine and a barrel of oil over $100in the coming weeks it is very likely that more states will see higher increases in the price of gasoline. The movements of the international markets do not bring good news for American consumers who have seen, for several months, how the prices at the gasoline pumps they increase relentlessly for the pockets.
TRAFFIC
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
CBS 17

CBS 17

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy