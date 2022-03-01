ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New school choice bill would give Kentucky charter schools what they've lacked — funding

By Olivia Krauth and Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 7 days ago
On the last day to file bills in the Kentucky House, Republican leaders decided to give school choice legislation one more go for the 2022 session.

House Bill 9, sponsored by Majority Whip Rep. Chad McCoy, R-Bardstown, would make a slew of tweaks to the state public charter school law and potentially expand education opportunity accounts to cover private school tuition statewide.

Among the biggest changes, HB 9 creates a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools. Like traditional public schools, public charter schools would receive funding based on student attendance from a mix of local and state tax dollars.

Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017 but none have been created because the legislature's didn't provide a permanent funding stream. The one charter school that attempted to open was rejected, in part, due to its lack of funding.

The bill would also create a state agency called the Kentucky Public Charter School Commission with statewide "jurisdiction to authorize high-quality public charter schools that provide more options for students to attain a thorough and efficient education."

The commission would consist of seven people — the state education commissioner or their designee and six members appointed by the governor.

Appointed members must live in Kentucky, have relevant experience and "have stated a commitment to charter schooling as an effective strategy for strengthening public education."

The bill would expand who could be an authorizer, which have the power to approve or deny new charters and oversee charter schools.

Previously, local school boards and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington had the power to authorize charter schools. Under HB 9, public and private universities, the Kentucky Board of Education and select non-profits would qualify, along with the new commission.

Groups interested in opening a charter school, which are publicly funded but privately operated, would apply to an authorizer. Those whose applications to create a charter school are denied can appeal to either the Kentucky Board of Education or the new commission, rather than just KBE.

In considering a denial appeal, the two entities would need to consider if the decision was "contrary to the best interest of the students or community."

McCoy shepherded last year's education opportunity account measure through the slimmest of margins to become law over a Gov. Andy Beshear veto.

A few months later, the new law was challenged in court, where it was later struck down by a judge. The lawsuit is now in front of the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Background:What are education opportunity accounts?

In his ruling, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd deemed the law's provision allowing EOAs to be used for private school tuition in only the largest counties to be illegal.

HB 9 addresses this, saying if a judge rules against the provision, it will automatically expand to cover all counties. That section is labeled as an emergency, so it will go into effect immediately after becoming law. The rest of the bill would not immediately go into effect.

The judge's ruling has not hampered Republicans' push to expand the EOA program. Similar bills filed earlier this year in both chambers would raise the income threshold for families to participate and allow funds to cover private school tuition in all counties.

This story will be updated.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth.

