Pac-12 Women's Basketball Awards: Charisma Osborne, IImar'I Thomas Make All-Conference

Izzy Anstey also earned an honorable mention for the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, giving the Bruins three postseason honorees.

A few Bruins earned conference honors with the regular season coming to a close this past weekend.

The Pac-12 announced its individual awards and all-conference teams on Tuesday morning, and UCLA women's basketball guard Charisma Osborne and forward IImar'I Thomas made the All-Pac-12 Team. Osborne was also an honorable mention for the All-Defensive Team, while forward Izzy Anstey was an honorable mention for the All-Freshman Team.

This marks the second year in a row Osborne has made the All-Pac-12 Team, and that's coming off All-Freshman honors in 2019-2020. Thomas, meanwhile, was a three-time member of the All-AAC Team in from 2019 to 2021 while at Cincinnati.

Osborne finished the regular season as the Pac-12's second leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, and she also ranked in the top six in assists, 3-pointers made and free throw percentage. Osborne scored double figures in 20 of her 21 appearances this year, breaking the 20-point threshold seven times and notching two double-doubles en route to a pair of Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

Osborne's 1.5 steals per game also helped her earn an honorable mention for the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team for the second time in her career to go along with her actually making the team a year ago. Osborne is also in the running for the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award on the national level.

Thomas ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in points per game with 15.4 and also led UCLA with 5.8 rebounds a night. Her 53.8% field goal percentage put her at No. 4 in the conference, and that's with a career-high 40.4% clip from 3-point range.

While at times Thomas would get gun shy, there were other times where the Bruins ran everything through her in the post. She more than made the most of those opportunities by cashing in more points than any other second-leading scorer in the Pac-12.

Anstey was tasked with handling a lot of the reserve minutes in the post this season, with forward Emily Bessoir tearing her ACL in the preseason and forwards Brynn Masikewich and Angela Dugalic not appearing until February. In that elevated role, Anstey averaged 3.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game.

UCLA ranked third in all-conference honorees, with Stanford and Oregon tied for the lead with three apiece. But whereas the Cardinal boasted the player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year, the Bruins and Ducks' honors were restricted to the All-Pac-12 Team.

The full list of players honored by the Pac-12 on Tuesday can by found below:

Pac-12 Individual Awards

Player of the Year - Haley Jones, Stanford

Defensive Player of the Year - Cameron Brink, Stanford

Freshman of the Year - Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Sixth Player of the Year - Quay Miller, Colorado

Co-Most Improved Player of the Year - Jordyn Jenkins, USC

Co-Most Improved Player of the Year - Bella Murekatete, Washington State

John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year - Tara VanDerveer, Stanford

All-Pac-12 Team

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Mya Hollingshed, Colorado

Lexie Hull, Stanford

Jordyn Jenkins, USC

Haley Jones, Stanford

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State

Jade Loville, Arizona State

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon

Cate Reese, Arizona

Endyia Rogers, Oregon

Nyara Sabally, Oregon

IImar'I Thomas, UCLA

Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State

Honorable Mentions: Jayda Curry, CAL; Krystal Leger-Walker, WSU; Kennady McQueen, UTAH; Quay Miller, COLO; Nancy Mulkey, WASH; Jordan Sanders, USC; Sam Thomas, ARIZ; Haley Van Dyke, WASH.

All-Defensive Team

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Lexie Hull, Stanford

Sam Thomas, Arizona

Kindyll Wetta, Colorado

Anna Wilson, Stanford

Honorable Mentions: Taya Corosdale, OSU; Mael Gilles, ASU; Krystal Leger-Walker, WSU; Rayah Marshall, USC; Leilani McIntosh, CAL; Nancy Mulkey, WASH; Charisma Osborne, UCLA ; Helena Pueyo, ARIZ; Jordan Sanders, USC; Maddie Scherr, ORE; Haley Van Dyke, WASH.

All-Freshman Team

Jayda Curry, California

Jenna Johnson, Utah

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Rayah Marshall, USC

Kindyll Wetta, Colorado

Honorable Mentions: Izzy Anstey, UCLA ; Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU

