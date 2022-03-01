MoDOT announces blasting-related closures of Interstate 70 near Rocheport Bridge

Blasting over the next several weeks for construction of the new Missouri River Bridge on Interstate 70 near Rocheport will cause brief road closures.

The closures will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will be limited to about 15 minutes, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

Blasting will take place north of I-70 and east of the river.

The closures will be facilitated in coordination with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Rocheport Project Director Brandi Baldwin said safety is a top priority as work continues.

“The blasting is taking place several hundred feet from Interstate 70,” Baldwin said. “We want to make sure that the road is all clear, and that no rock has made it to the roadway.”

In addition, brief 15-minute closures are expected overnight on I-70 at the Sorrels Overpass Road Bridge west of Columbia. The bridge was closed and demolished last fall, and construction crews will be installing girders for the new bridge over the coming weeks.

More information about the projects is available at modot.org/rocheportbridge and modot.org/sorrelsoverpass.