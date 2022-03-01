Ukrainian refugees won't be coming to Colorado any time soon

The Denver City Hall is lit with yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine, whose soldiers and citizens are ferociously fighting the invasion of Russia. (LUIGE DEL PUERTO)

Coloradans watching lines of Ukrainians escape the war with Russia are wondering whether their paths will lead them to the Rocky Mountains. But the Office of New Americans cautioned that this won’t be happening any time soon.

The refugee resettlement process can take years because the immigration system and ensuing resettlement process is so complex.

“It’s too early in the conflict to have an (understanding) of how this will shake out,” said Meg Sagaria-Barritt, integration partnerships coordinator at the Colorado Refugee Services Program. “No one knows how long this war will last.”

The first solution for residents fleeing a country in conflict is to return home, Colorado Department of Human Services spokesperson Mark Techmeyer told The Denver Gazette.

If that isn’t an option, refugees must explore whether neighboring countries, in this case Poland or Hungary, can offer sanctuary. And the third option offers refugee resettlement in a country farther away, such as the United States, and possibly, Colorado. Less than 1% of refugees globally end up accessing third country resettlement, according to the Office of New Americans.

Afghan evacuees were able to gain quick access to the U.S. because America was in Afghanistan as an armed military force.

The issue may have gotten confusing because on Feb. 25, Gov. Jared Polis informed the federal government that Colorado was ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. In a letter to the Ukrainian consulate, he wrote: “Colorado stands at the ready to embrace Ukrainian refugees should this conflict continue.”

Sagaria-Barritt said Colorado is ready, but the governor’s letter was a statement about Colorado’s values. “I get 20 voicemails a day from Coloradans who want to help,” said Sagaria-Barritt.

“Coloradans are very generous and caring people,” said Techmeyer. “We have received a large outreach from Coloradans who want to know if they can open their doors to Ukrainian refugees.”

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Colorado is very small. Over the past decade, Colorado has resettled 270 Ukrainians. Many of them fled the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.