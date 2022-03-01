ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ukrainian refugees won't be coming to Colorado any time soon

By Carol McKinley carol.mckinley@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRVuX_0eSprLHO00
The Denver City Hall is lit with yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine, whose soldiers and citizens are ferociously fighting the invasion of Russia. (LUIGE DEL PUERTO) 

Coloradans watching lines of Ukrainians escape the war with Russia are wondering whether their paths will lead them to the Rocky Mountains. But the Office of New Americans cautioned that this won’t be happening any time soon.

The refugee resettlement process can take years because the immigration system and ensuing resettlement process is so complex.

“It’s too early in the conflict to have an (understanding) of how this will shake out,” said Meg Sagaria-Barritt, integration partnerships coordinator at the Colorado Refugee Services Program. “No one knows how long this war will last.”

The first solution for residents fleeing a country in conflict is to return home, Colorado Department of Human Services spokesperson Mark Techmeyer told The Denver Gazette.

If that isn’t an option, refugees must explore whether neighboring countries, in this case Poland or Hungary, can offer sanctuary. And the third option offers refugee resettlement in a country farther away, such as the United States, and possibly, Colorado. Less than 1% of refugees globally end up accessing third country resettlement, according to the Office of New Americans.

Afghan evacuees were able to gain quick access to the U.S. because America was in Afghanistan as an armed military force.

The issue may have gotten confusing because on Feb. 25, Gov. Jared Polis informed the federal government that Colorado was ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. In a letter to the Ukrainian consulate, he wrote: “Colorado stands at the ready to embrace Ukrainian refugees should this conflict continue.”

Sagaria-Barritt said Colorado is ready, but the governor’s letter was a statement about Colorado’s values. “I get 20 voicemails a day from Coloradans who want to help,” said Sagaria-Barritt.

“Coloradans are very generous and caring people,” said Techmeyer. “We have received a large outreach from Coloradans who want to know if they can open their doors to Ukrainian refugees.”

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Colorado is very small. Over the past decade, Colorado has resettled 270 Ukrainians. Many of them fled the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

Florida Senate passes controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests

The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Associated Press

Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities.
MILITARY
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy