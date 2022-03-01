ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa governor signs flat tax bill into law

By DAVID PITT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDJVw_0eSpqz2T00
1 of 3

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed into law a bill that phases in a 3.9% flat tax over four years, eliminates taxes on retirement income and lowers taxes for corporations at an estimated overall cost of about $2 billion in lower annual total state income when fully implemented.

Republicans pushed the bill through the House and Senate last week in one day, saying they were making historic changes to help Iowans and the state’s economy.

Reynolds signed the bill at LBS, a Des Moines manufacturer and distributor of materials for the production of books and luxury packaging. She was surrounded by Republican legislators and business leaders.

“With this bill, Iowa is now the fourth lowest for individual income tax rates in the nation,” Reynolds said. “There’s never been a better time in Iowa for bold, sustainable tax reform.”

Few Democrats supported the proposal, saying it offered little help for lower and middle class residents who could most benefit from more targeted tax cuts or enhanced government services.

“Kim Reynolds’ agenda rewards her corporate donors, not hardworking Iowans. Under this reckless plan, she’s handing millionaires an extra $1,200 a week, while teachers and truck drivers get less than $12 a week,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn in a statement.

Reynolds spoke only hours before she was scheduled to give the Republican response to Democratic President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Reynolds spent time handing out pens and mingling with those in attendance, but she declined to take questions from reporters.

Legislators of both parties noted the timing of the tax cuts, just ahead of Reynolds national speech.

“I think she has an opportunity tonight to tell the Iowa story over the last couple of years and certainly tax reform and this bill that we signed today is a huge part of that Iowa story and what we’ve been working on for six years,” said Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver.

Democrats accused Republicans, who hold majority control in the House and Senate, of rushing the bill through in time for Reynolds’ speech.

“We make policy through deliberation, through negotiation and through honest debate,” House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said. “What we saw last week was rushing through a $1.7 billion tax bill so that she could have something to talk about tonight on the national stage. That’s not the way things should work up here.”

Democrats and some tax policy analysts argue the steep revenue cuts will result in future economic problems, risking inadequate funding for schools, prisons, mental health programs and other government provided functions.

Comments / 131

Harry knutsack
7d ago

So, no state income tax? That is great 👍 because now everyone gets to pay those taxes, through sales tax 🙄 everyone benefits from community services and everyone pays for them 😉 "except the company's providing jobs and the products others purchase and pay thier share of the Taxes 🤔owe my soul to the Company Store? 🤗

Reply(4)
9
Ryan Vanlengen
7d ago

This bill doesn’t eliminate all the tax breaks for the wealthy. It doesn’t stop the state or cities from letting rich companies get out of paying property taxes. Don’t pretend that it’s treats everyone the same.

Reply(4)
11
Sherry C
7d ago

Flat taxes are poor people taxes. The smaller your income the higher %. of your income you pay in taxes. The rich get richer.

Reply(13)
15
Related
The Associated Press

Noem’s SD vaccine exemption bill derailed amid GOP infight

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican legislative proposals to allow South Dakota employees to gain exemptions from their employers’ COVID-19 vaccine requirement were derailed Tuesday after lawmakers couldn’t find agreement on competing proposals from Gov. Kristi Noem and House Speaker Spencer Gosch. The two officials are both Republicans...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

Heller, Lee among Republicans to enter Nevada governor race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller was among Republicans making their campaigns for governor official on Tuesday. The former U.S. congressman and Nevada secretary of state also spoke with backers at a pro-law enforcement rally before filing his candidacy papers at the state elections office in Carson City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Iowa Democratic Party#Economy#Flat Tax#Ap#Republicans#House#Senate#Iowans#Lbs#Democrats#Democratic#State Of The Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:19 a.m. EST

Record gas costs pose fresh political challenge for Biden. WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising gas prices pose a fresh election year challenge for President Joe Biden. He’s balancing concerns about costs at the pump in the U.S. against calls from both parties to step up penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine. In announcing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, Biden was blunt in warning that while the move would hurt Putin, “there will be a cost as well here in the United States.” He sought to avoid being blamed for that by dubbing it “Putin’s price hike.” Later, while arriving on a visit to Texas, Biden was asked if he had a message for the American people about gas prices and responded, “They’re going to go up.” “Can’t do much right now,” the president added in response to questions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy