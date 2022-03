POTTSBORO — The Lady Tigers know how important it can be to bank wins early in district play, especially with the way last season ended. Gunter went into the final three games of the season in a battle for the district title but finished as the fourth seed for the playoffs. The battle atop the standings isn’t expected to be any less fierce this spring and banking wins with a good start is what everyone is looking for.

