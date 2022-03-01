ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported

By Joe Millitzer
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vv2EC_0eSpqCEE00

O’FALLON, Mo. – A home exploded on Millers Court Tuesday afternoon in O’Fallon, Missouri. The St. Charles Ambulance District says that there are no injuries.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. Initial reports indicate that the fire department was called to the scene for a gas leak.

First responders have the fire under control. There is not much remaining of the home. Two vehicles are burned up in what remains of the garage. The rest of the structure has been reduced to rubble.

A contractor working in the area struck a gas line this afternoon, according to a statement from Spire. Workers immediately contacted Spire and the fire department.

The fire department then evacuated homes in the area. Spire crews vented the gas out of the homes near the house that exploded.

There are currently 19 homes without service in the neighborhood. It will take 4 to 6 hours to fix the line and return service to the homes.

The smoke from the fire can be seen 30 miles away. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter photographer Stan Dawid took off near downtown St. Louis to survey the fire from above. He could see the smoke from Sauget, Illinois.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
O'fallon, MO
Sports
City
O'fallon, MO
State
Illinois State
O'fallon, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Accident#Millers Court#Spire#Bommarito Automotive#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy