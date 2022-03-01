ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

U.S. Congress District 27 candidates share their focus if elected

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXrBm_0eSpq8mZ00

VICTORIA, Texas – The race for U.S. Congress District 27 takes place on Tuesday, March 1. Michael Cloud is currently the incumbent. Congressman Cloud says he will continue to secure the border. He is endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz and took office in 2018.

A.J. Louderback, the former Sheriff of Jackson County, is running for the District 27 spot, as well. He joined the office in 1988 and has worked in law enforcement since 1978. Louderback won Sheriff in 2005 and is an Air Force Veteran.

Chris Mapp, who is also a candidate in the race for District 27, says he is self-employed.

Eric Mireles is also on the ballot for the District 27 race. Mireles is an oil and gas consultant. He wants to develop a stronger and more affordable education system and expand services for veterans.

Andrew Alvarez, another candidate in the District 27 race, works in the auto industry.

District 27 includes the following counties:

  • Victoria
  • Lavaca
  • Jackson
  • Calhoun
  • Refugio
  • Goliad
  • DeWitt
  • Nueces
  • San Patricio
  • Aransas
  • Caldwell
  • Bastrop
  • Bee
  • Gonzales

We will have more updates later this evening on this election as we receive them.

Later, you can find the election results for the U.S. Congress District 27 on our Joint Primary Election page .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Republican Congressman Michael Cloud to face Democratic challenger Maclovio Perez Jr. in November General Election

VICTORIA, Texas – Incumbent Michael Cloud won his race for U.S. Congressional District 27 in the March 1 Primary Election with Democratic challenger Maclovio Perez Jr. winning his race. The two will now face off in the November General Election. Congressman Cloud stopped by the Primary Watch party put...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Secretary Scott Issues Statement on Reported Delay in Harris County Vote Counting

AUSTIN — Under Texas law, all Texas counties are required to report early and Election Day results within 24 hours of polls closing on Election Night. Today, the Texas Secretary of State’s office was informed that Harris County election officials would not be able to count and report results for all early and Election Day votes by the statutory deadline of 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Texas Secretary of State John Scott issued the following statement and offered assistance to Harris County in ensuring that all ballots are timely tabulated in accordance with state law:
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Jackson County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Candidates were still campaigning on election day

Pattie Dodson Public Health Center on March 1, 2022 VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, March 1, both candidates running for the Victoria county clerk position were still campaigning outside of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center. Incumbent Heidi Easley faces Brandy Schustereit. Throughout the afternoon, the two candidates were holding out signs outside of the building, trying to motivate...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick releases statement

HOUSTON TX – Dan Patrick, Texas Lieutenant Governor and conservative Republican candidate, released the following statement on Tuesday:. “As the polls close across much of Texas, Harris County, the state’s largest and the nation’s third-largest county, responsible for over 10% of the statewide GOP primary turnout announced they have train-wrecked the counting of votes during today’s election. Lina Hidalgo and the Democrats are responsible for this botched job.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Easy steps to fill out a mail-in ballot, according to Senate Bill 1

VICTORIA, Texas – Senate bill 1 law has made changes to the Texas election process. Mail-in ballots have new I.D. requirements and a correction process. Now, the mail-in ballots must have the voters drivers license number or last 4 digits of their social security number. Elections Administrator Margetta Hill says this has caused some delay because their office is receiving ballots with the I.D. requirement filled out incorrectly.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Michael Cloud
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Here’s a look at Victoria County’s primary election

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Although the Victoria County Joint Primary Election results are not final, here is a look at where each race stands right now: Republican Party Primary Election Victoria County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2:  Jason Ohrt – 1.212 votes (48.4%) Kevin Janak – 1,106 votes (44.1%) Zed Stewart – 118 votes (4.7%) Jeanette Valdez – 70 votes (2.8%)...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#The U S Congress#Sheriff Of Jackson County#Air Force#Dewitt Nueces#Congress District 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Previous Russian resident shares reaction to Ukraine invasion

VICTORIA, Texas – Professor Dmitri Sobolev, PhD., teaches biology and other science courses at the UHV. He is Ukrainian and used to live in Russia before moving to the U.S. for college and further studies. While living in the U.S. for 26 years, he started his studies in 1996 at the University of Alabama. Sobolev has lived in many southern areas throughout his life. First in Alabama, then Port Aransas, Jackson Mississippi, and finally ending up near the coast in Victoria.
POLITICS
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Question of The Day for Thursday 2-24-22

    Presidents’ Day! This is the most common first name for Presidents. Six have had this first name. Who is it?   Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://m.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday/ ANSWER: James COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
POLITICS
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
864
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy