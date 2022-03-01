U.S. Congress District 27 candidates share their focus if elected

VICTORIA, Texas – The race for U.S. Congress District 27 takes place on Tuesday, March 1. Michael Cloud is currently the incumbent. Congressman Cloud says he will continue to secure the border. He is endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz and took office in 2018.

A.J. Louderback, the former Sheriff of Jackson County, is running for the District 27 spot, as well. He joined the office in 1988 and has worked in law enforcement since 1978. Louderback won Sheriff in 2005 and is an Air Force Veteran.

Chris Mapp, who is also a candidate in the race for District 27, says he is self-employed.

Eric Mireles is also on the ballot for the District 27 race. Mireles is an oil and gas consultant. He wants to develop a stronger and more affordable education system and expand services for veterans.

Andrew Alvarez, another candidate in the District 27 race, works in the auto industry.

District 27 includes the following counties:

Victoria

Lavaca

Jackson

Calhoun

Refugio

Goliad

DeWitt

Nueces

San Patricio

Aransas

Caldwell

Bastrop

Bee

Gonzales

