ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Hundreds show support as trucker convoy rolls through Missouri

By Kelley Hoskins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WIAa_0eSpq7tq00

ST. LOUIS — A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates rolled through St. Louis Tuesday.

The “Freedom Convoy” is headed to Washington, D.C. with a unified voice to reopen the country. The group wants elected officials to lift all mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the convoy made its way to Cuba, Missouri, about 85 miles south of St. Louis. They spent the night there. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX flew over Interstate 44 when the convoy started up again Tuesday morning and eventually passed through the St. Louis area.

Photos: ‘Freedom Convoy’ supporters line Missouri interstates

The group made its way northeast and into Illinois over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. They have had support along their route with people lining up on overpasses.

A rally hosted by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt greeted them in Eureka, near Insterstate 44 and Attire Road. Holding American Flags and signs, hundreds of supporters rallied to cheer on the convoy of truckers passing through Missouri.

“This is great,” said Schmitt. “This is what this county is all about, making their voices heard. You got these truckers going across the country, and you see a lot of patriots here. They really just want their country back. They want to live their lives and make their own decisions.”

Members of the Freedom Convoy gathered in Canada beginning in late January to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

Video shows moment house exploded in O’Fallon, Missouri

At the time, both the Canadian and American governments had granted brief exemptions for unvaccinated truckers crossing the border in order to keep supply chains running smoothly.

Those exemptions ended in mid and late January, respectively, prompting unvaccinated truckers and others to protest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is monitoring the trucker convoy headed to the nation’s capital ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 37

Ron Rodgers
6d ago

Nancy can't even monitor her own failures. Why would she be monitoring truckers using their First Amendment?

Reply(1)
3
David Allen
6d ago

I think the US military should drop a few laser guided bombs through the front windshield of these domestic terrorists vehicles.. There are no more mask mandates, even though there should be. Who cares if there ever was, it was for the good of all Americans. These terrorists are attacking American infrastructure and need to be treated as enemy combatants.

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
City
Cuba, MO
City
Eureka, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Convoy#American Flags#The Freedom Convoy#Canadian#House
FOX 2

COVID memorial dedicated at Laumeier Sculpture Park

ST. LOUIS – A memorial to those who lost their lives to COVID-19 now stands in Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills. Sunday’s dedication marked the installation of Rose River Memorial. It’s a grassroots community art movement using hand-crafted red roses to honor and grieve for the many lives lost. So far, COVID has taken nearly […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

Vaccinations continue at slower pace across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – COVID vaccinations have continued across Missouri—albeit at a much slower rate than during the rise of the omicron variant—as Jefferson County has vaccinated 50% of its populace. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,125,085...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis area businesses give Tuesday’s proceeds to Ukrainian causes

ST. LOUIS – Some local businesses will spend Tuesday hosting fundraisers for Ukraine. Mission Taco Joint will donate some of its sales and Four Hands Brewing Company will donate all sales from its tasting room to the Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights in Ukraine. Katie’s Pizza will donate all of its Tuesday proceeds […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy